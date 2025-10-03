Key Insights:

SHIB trades just under $0.000013 resistance with buyers building support around $0.00001200.

Long-term chart shows SHIB in accumulation zone between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250 levels.

Break above $0.000013 with volume could open a path toward a $0.0000155 price target soon.

SHIB Bulls Target $0.0000155, Next Stop After Breakout?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading near a key resistance level that traders are closely monitoring. At the time of writing, SHIB was priced at $0.00001247, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $196 million. The token is down slightly by 0.42% on the day but has gained 7% over the past week.

Price Holds Below Key Resistance at $0.000013

The short-term SHIB/USDT chart shows price movement just under the $0.000013 level. This zone has acted as resistance in recent sessions. Sellers have previously stepped in at this point, preventing further gains. SHIB is currently consolidating around $0.00001247, showing limited volatility in the near term.

Analyst CW stated,

Source: CW/X

This level aligns with a previous rejection zone visible on the 4-hour chart. Below current levels, demand appears between $0.00001050 and $0.00001200, providing a possible support base.

Accumulation Phase Visible on Long-Term Chart

A weekly view shared by EtherNasyonaL shows that SHIB has remained in a sideways range for months. The price has held between $0.00001000 and $0.00001250, forming what appears to be an accumulation zone. This phase has followed a steady downtrend since the all-time high in 2021.

A descending trendline drawn from that high remains unbroken. SHIB is once again approaching this line. The chart includes possible future moves toward earlier supply zones around $0.00002500, $0.00003500, and $0.00006000, assuming price breaks above the trendline. The analyst described this setup as “the calm before the storm,” referring to the current low-volatility range.

Volume Builds as Market Watches Key Level

Trading activity has picked up during recent upward moves, showing increased participation. However, no breakout has been confirmed. The $0.000013 level remains the area to watch. A move above this zone, supported by volume, would add strength to the next target around $0.0000155.

Until that happens, SHIB may continue to trade within the current range. Buyers will likely need to defend levels near $0.00001200 to keep momentum in place. The next sessions may be important in determining whether SHIB can attempt a move beyond its current ceiling.