Securitize integrates Ripple’s RLUSD for instant liquidity in BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds

Key Takeaways
- Securitize has integrated Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, enabling instant exchange of tokenized fund shares for stablecoins.
- Investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now access real-time liquidity via Securitize’s platform.
Securitize has integrated Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin into its regulated tokenization platform, enabling holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds to instantly exchange shares for the stablecoin while maintaining exposure to underlying yields.
The integration allows investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL, a tokenized money market fund, and VanEck’s VBILL, a tokenized Treasury bill fund, to access real-time liquidity through RLUSD exchanges on Securitize’s platform.
Ripple has positioned RLUSD as a tool for tokenized collateral in repo markets, partnering with DBS Bank and FTI Global to power these markets using stablecoins. The company announced the collaboration with Securitize in September 2025.
The partnership expands use cases for tokenized assets within the XRP Ledger ecosystem by providing instant liquidity solutions for yield-bearing digital securities.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/securitize-ripple-rlusd-integration-tokenization/