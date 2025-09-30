SEC Weighs Stock Trading Like Cryptocurrencies

Key Points: Rumors circulate about potential SEC move to crypto-style stock trading.

The U.S. SEC is reportedly contemplating allowing stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies, according to a market report from PANews on September 30, 2025.

No official SEC confirmation exists. Historical precedents suggest intensive speculation on financial integration without definitive regulatory shifts, impacting market sentiments and strategic corporate treasuries.

Persistent market rumors suggest the SEC may allow stocks to be traded with cryptocurrency-like flexibility. The SEC itself has not issued any official announcements or tweets confirming such actions. This rumor brings attention to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, yet no statements from him are recorded. Despite the lack of clarity, the potential implications of such a move have stirred interest within the financial and cryptocurrency communities.

Were the SEC to pursue this trading shift, it could fundamentally alter stock market structures, likely introducing blockchain elements similar to those used in cryptocurrency trading. Experts speculate on the possible benefits, such as increased transparency and reduced transaction costs. Yet, without an SEC confirmation, these remain speculative.

The financial sector cautiously observes the evolving circumstances. No official reactions or public statements from key figures, such as Gary Gensler or major crypto influencers, are noted. Market analysts and industry leaders see the confirmation of such a move as potentially revolutionary, though speculation outweighs substantiated facts.

Did you know? Previous SEC actions related to cryptocurrencies, such as ETF considerations, have generated speculation regarding mergers between traditional and crypto markets. Yet, definitive SEC proposals on full-scale crypto-style stock trading remain uncharted.

Insights from the Coincu research team underscore the speculative nature of suggested regulatory changes. They note that while the SEC’s purported aim could revolutionize stock trading, the absence of a formal proposal raises doubts about forthcoming financial, regulatory, and technical outcomes. These developments will require careful analysis as the situation evolves.