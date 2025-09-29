SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs

The regulator has now dropped every delay notice connected to applications for products based on Solana, XRP, Hedera, Litecoin, Cardano and other tokens, clearing the way for final decisions next month.

This marks the first real test of the SEC’s new generic listing framework for crypto ETFs, a set of rules approved earlier in September and set to take effect on October 1. By using those standards, issuers no longer face prolonged review periods, and funds can move more directly toward listing on major exchanges.

A long list of firms are positioned to benefit from this regulatory pivot. Bitwise, VanEck, Fidelity, Franklin, WisdomTree, CoinShares, Invesco Galaxy, 21Shares and Canary all have pending applications that are now tracking toward their statutory deadlines. Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF, one of the earliest filings under the updated regime, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq within days.

The shakeup isn’t limited to altcoin products. Proposals to integrate staking within Ethereum ETFs have also been unblocked. The SEC has withdrawn extended review periods for funds from BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, Bitwise and Invesco Galaxy, allowing these issuers to push forward with designs that combine spot exposure and staking yields.

Exchanges are adjusting quickly. Nasdaq, NYSE Arca and CBOE BZX have already filed amendments to retrofit their existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs into the new framework. The REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF has even gone live under the Investment Company Act of 1940, offering spot ETH exposure while distributing staking rewards — a sign that the structure is already proving workable in practice.

Taken together, these steps mark a sharp acceleration in how U.S. regulators are approaching crypto-linked investment vehicles. Instead of repeated postponements, the focus is now on adapting traditional ETF infrastructure to accommodate digital assets, putting the industry on the verge of one of its broadest expansions yet.

