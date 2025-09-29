ExchangeDEX+
SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 18:12
  • The SEC’s generic listing standards cut approval delays from ~240 days to ~75 days
  • XRP and Solana ETFs are among the first assets now eligible under the new standard
  • Hashdex expanded its Crypto Index ETF to include XRP and SOL after rule approval

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to make the first real call on altcoin ETFs in October. The agency will decide whether six of the XRP products can move forward, and those rulings will show how far the door is opening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Traders see this as the month where theory finally meets practice.

Six XRP ETF Decisions Land in One Week

Between October 18 and October 25, the SEC will decide on six separate spot XRP ETFs. The order is fixed as: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 22, Canary Capital and CoinShares on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24 

This cluster matters because it falls under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. The system replaced the slower case-by-case model used in past cycles. If any XRP fund clears approval, it would show that altcoin ETFs can move through the same faster channel that Bitcoin used earlier this year.

Solana ETF Applications Extend Into 2025

While XRP faces immediate deadlines, Solana also has multiple pending applications.

Applications from Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary, Franklin, Fidelity, and Invesco are already under review. Their deadlines stretch from May through October 2025.

Moreover, Litecoin and Dogecoin will also be included in the upcoming deadlines. Grayscale has filed for conversions of its existing trusts into ETFs, with reviews scheduled between July and November 2025.

Index Funds Stretch the Timeline Further

The ETF queue also includes multi-asset products. Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index funds face final decisions in February and November 2025. Franklin’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF will reach its final deadline in June 2025. 

However, Bitwise has delayed deadlines for its Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana products that extend into late 2025.

SETogether, the schedule leads to a lengthy regulatory process that extends far into next year. The timing of deadlines implies that issuers are seeking to expand ETF offerings across multiple assets. At the same time, the SEC’s rulings in October may give the first signals of how altcoin ETFs will be treated going forward.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/secs-october-calendar-brings-six-xrp-etf-verdicts-in-one-week/

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

