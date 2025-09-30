SEC mulls stocks trading like cryptocurrencies

Key Takeaways
- The SEC is considering trading frameworks that would allow stocks to adopt features from cryptocurrency markets.
- Regulatory discussions involve major exchanges, including the NYSE and ICE, focusing on tokenized equities.
The SEC is exploring frameworks that would allow stocks to trade with features similar to cryptocurrencies, according to regulatory discussions with exchanges including NYSE and ICE.
The initiative focuses on developing trading mechanisms for tokenized equities that could operate with crypto-inspired efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance for traditional financial instruments.
The SEC has approved streamlined rules allowing stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs under unified standards, facilitating easier integration of digital assets into traditional trading. Recent discussions between the SEC, NYSE, and ICE center on regulatory frameworks for trading tokenized equities.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-tokenized-equities-crypto-features/