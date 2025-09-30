SBI Ripple Asia signs MOU with Tobu Top Tours to develop tokenized payments

SBI Ripple Asia is partnering with Tobu Top Tours to build closed-loop payment ecosystems. The venture will mint unique tokens for destinations and brands, tethering spending power to digital fan engagement and localized travel experiences.

Summary SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours signed an MOU to launch tokenized payment platform

Proprietary tokens on the XRP Ledger seek to support travel, retail, and fan economies

Service launch targeted for the first half of 2026

According to an announcement on Sept. 30, the two Japanese firms have inked a memorandum of understanding to build a new payment platform. Under the agreement, SBI Ripple Asia will issue proprietary tokens on the XRP Ledger, each tailored for partner companies and organizations.

Tobu Top Tours, a major travel and tourism operator, will leverage its industry clout to onboard partners, build out a network of affiliated stores, and develop marketing initiatives using NFTs functionally linked to these new tokens. The companies are targeting a service launch in the first half of 2026.

Tourism, fan economies, and other use cases

The memorandum outlines various use cases that move beyond theoretical applications. In tourism, the platform would issue tokens geographically locked to specific destinations, functioning as a digital currency for an entire town or shopping district.

SBI Ripple Asia said this would streamline the cashless experience for travelers and keep tourist spending circulating within the local economy. Notably, transactions could be paired with NFTs functioning as digital souvenirs or discount vouchers, creating a link between one-time visits and repeat engagement.

The model also proposes a new approach to disaster relief and regional aid. According to the companies, donations could be issued as tokens that are only spendable within the affected area, ensuring financial support goes directly to local businesses like restaurants and shops. This prevents aid from leaking out to national chains or online retailers, offering a transparent and targeted method to fuel grassroots economic recovery.

Additionally, the platform is engineered for the fan economy. Sports teams, artists, and cultural institutions could launch their own branded tokens. These would be used for merchandise and concessions, while NFTs act as programmable membership cards. The system could unlock special experiences or rewards based on a fan’s spending, creating a dynamic new revenue stream and deepening loyalty.