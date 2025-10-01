SBI Crypto, a mining pool under Japan's SBI Group, is suspected of being attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $21 million and may be related to North Korean hackers.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, SBI Crypto, a cryptocurrency mining pool under Japanese financial giant SBI Group, is suspected of having suffered a security breach. Addresses associated with the company experienced a suspicious outflow of approximately US$21 million on September 24.
The stolen funds involved Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The attackers transferred the funds to five instant exchange platforms and ultimately deposited them into the currency mixing protocol Tornado Cash.
ZachXBT noted that there are multiple signs that this attack bears similarities to other known hacking incidents attributed to North Korea (DPRK). As of press time, SBI Crypto has not issued any public statement on the matter.