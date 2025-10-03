Samsung teams up with Coinbase to unlock crypto trading and staking for Galaxy device users

Key Takeaways
- Samsung Wallet now allows Galaxy users in the US to access Coinbase One, enabling crypto trading, staking, and payments directly within the app.
- The feature is enabled through a new integration with Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange.
Samsung is teaming up with Coinbase to integrate Coinbase One into Samsung Wallet, giving 75 million Galaxy users in the US access to fee-free trading, staking, and crypto payments.
The partnership links Samsung Pay with Coinbase accounts in the US, enabling Galaxy users to make payments tied to their crypto holdings. Through the Samsung Wallet integration, users can trade, stake, and manage digital assets without leaving the ecosystem.
Samsung Wallet’s integration with Coinbase aligns with trends in mobile payment systems incorporating digital finance tools, making crypto purchases more accessible to mainstream users.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/samsung-wallet-coinbase-integration-us-canada/