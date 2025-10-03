Samsung taps Coinbase to bring crypto to over 75M Galaxy users in US

Samsung Wallet and Coinbase aim to provide easier access to cryptocurrency for 75 million US Galaxy users, with a global rollout planned for the future.

Consumer electronics giant Samsung has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in a deal that could bring easier access to cryptocurrency for more than one billion Galaxy smartphone users worldwide.

In the first phase, about 75 million Galaxy users in the United States will gain access to Coinbase One, a subscription service that offers zero trading fees, higher staking rewards and account protection for lost funds due to unauthorized access, Coinbase announced Friday.

“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase.

Read more