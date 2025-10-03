Samsung Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto to 75 Million Galaxy Users

Samsung and Coinbase partner to give 75 million Galaxy users U.S. access to crypto trading, staking, and seamless payments.

Samsung is partnering with Coinbase to offer 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service. The collaboration is the largest single distribution of coins that Coinbase has ever run and Samsung Galaxy’s largest crypto initiative to date. The integration enables users to manage their digital assets directly from their devices without having to download any separate apps or move the funds between platforms.

Coinbase One and Samsung Wallet Integration Enhances Access

Through the Samsung Wallet, users of Galaxy will have access to Coinbase One, which offers zero trading fees and enhanced staking rewards. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO, said the partnership is there to make crypto more accessible to everyday users. He went on to say that there are more than 75 million Galaxy owners in the U.S. This will gain free access to Coinbase One with full Samsung Pay integration for buying and managing cryptocurrencies.

This integration also includes features such as the CB1 card, which enables seamstress crypto spending & rewards. Users are able to pay for purchases, earn staking rewards and explore digital assets without going out of the Samsung Wallet environment. Coinbase’s integration with Samsung Pay is now live for US users. It allows Galaxy owners several means of interacting with cryptocurrency without sacrificing the convenience of the existing tools that people already use in their financial lives.

Executives from both companies pointed to the strategic importance of the collaboration. Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, said that the partnership is leveraging Samsung’s global reach and Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver value to users.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, noted that Samsung Wallet is already trusted by millions and the addition of Coinbase’s services creates more functionality and engagement for its users. The integration is representative of a growing trend among technology companies to add crypto services to existing consumer ecosystems, and make digital assets more accessible to mainstream audiences.

Samsung and Coinbase Push Mainstream Crypto Adoption

According to industry observers, such partnerships could lead to wider adoption of digital assets through reduced entry barriers to the sector. By providing cryptocurrency services on widely used mobile devices directly on the device, there is less friction for the user and more efficient portfolio management, payments, and staking can be done. It also illustrates a convergence of the traditional technology and finance fields leading to new channels for using and integrating digital assets.

Coinbase and Samsung will expand access to Galaxy devices worldwide. Additionally, the platform will reach users outside the U.S. This initiative supports the broader trend of integrating digital assets into everyday financial tools. As a result, users will gain more flexibility in managing their treasury.

The companies, by embedding crypto trading, staking, and payments into a widely adopted mobile ecosystem, are building the foundation for mainstream digital asset adoption, greater financial literacy, and more engagement in the market. This initiative also establishes a precedent for other consumer electronics companies to look at integrating crypto technology which can affect how companies manage their treasury values, which can impact the future of payment processes worldwide.

