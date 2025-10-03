Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership to Bring Crypto Access to Galaxy Users

The move, announced today, comes as part of the company’s broader effort to make its Samsung Wallet a central hub for payments, identification, and now crypto access.

The collaboration builds on an initial announcement made in July, but now the integration is officially live. U.S. Galaxy owners can purchase digital assets seamlessly within the Coinbase app using Samsung Pay, giving them an additional payment option while ensuring security through Samsung’s platform.

As part of the rollout, Samsung Wallet users are being offered exclusive perks. This includes three months of free access to Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium subscription service that features zero trading fees on selected assets, higher staking rewards, and special partner offers. New users who place their first trade on Coinbase via Samsung Wallet will also receive a $25 bonus credit.

Samsung emphasized that the expansion reflects how smartphones are evolving into multi-purpose financial and identity tools. Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, highlighted that Galaxy devices are no longer limited to communication. They now handle payments, digital IDs, car unlocking, and membership access. “With our Coinbase partnership, Galaxy users have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry,” he said.

The Galaxy S25 series, the company’s newest flagship line, will be among the first devices where users can experience the enhanced functionality. From one platform, Samsung Wallet holders will be able to view crypto balances, make peer-to-peer transfers, send payments, and organize essentials such as IDs, tickets, and digital keys.

Coinbase views the collaboration as a step toward making crypto mainstream. Shan Aggarwal, the exchange’s Chief Business Officer, said the combination of Samsung’s global footprint with Coinbase’s platform provides “the best value for people to access crypto.” While the service is currently limited to U.S. Galaxy users, both companies signaled plans to expand availability to other regions in the near future, potentially reaching more than 75 million Galaxy owners worldwide.

With tech giants like Samsung embedding digital assets into everyday devices, the line between traditional finance and crypto continues to blur — a trend that may set the tone for broader adoption in the years ahead.

