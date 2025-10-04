Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Samsung has integrated Coinbase into its wallet app, allowing 75 million Galaxy device users in the US to buy cryptocurrency easily through Samsung Pay.

New users will get a $25 credit after their first trade on Coinbase.

Both companies plan to expand this service to more countries soon, potentially increasing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency.

Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot.

Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment

Now users can grab cryptocurrency without jumping through hoops, which opens it up to more folks out there. This Wallet holders get some nice perks too, like a free three-month Coinbase One trial. That comes with no fees on certain trades, better staking rewards, and deals from partners. Additionally, if you’re new to trading, you snag a $25 credit after your first buy on Coinbase.

Crypto Journey of the Companies

Samsung has been dipping into crypto and blockchain for a while now, starting with phone features and investments back in the enterprise world. They kicked off crypto support on devices in 2019 using the Knox security setup, then kept adding more assets over time.

Remember when they tossed in NFTs as bonuses for pre-ordering Galaxy S22 phones? That kind of thing shows they’re steadily building out this side of tech.

Coinbase’s Growing Influence

Teaming up with this company demonstrates how Coinbase is gaining ground in the cryptocurrency world. Their stock jumped more than one per cent immediately after the announcement, and over the week, it climbed about 20 per cent.

Coinbase keeps pushing forward too, like with plans for a token on their Base network, which is an Ethereum layer-two setup. It all points to them staying innovative in a fast-changing market.

“Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America.

“Coinbase is a leader in the industry, which made them the ideal partner to provide our users with seamless access to crypto.”

Future Prospects

Both companies are talking about rolling this out to more countries soon, which might help crypto catch on even wider. The market keeps shifting, but this link feels like a solid push toward everyday use. It could change how people think about digital money in the long run.

Conclusion

This Coinbase integration in these specific devices stands as a smart step that helps both sides and the broader crypto scene. By easing access, Samsung contributes to wider adoption and sets up room for new ideas down the line. Watching how this plays out will reveal a lot about where these cryptocurrencies head next.

