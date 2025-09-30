Salvium Solves the Privacy Paradox: Salvium One Delivers MiCA-Compliant Privacy That Exchanges Can List

Satu Mare, Romania, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire

October 13th Hard Fork Brings Audited Cryptography That Finally Lets Exchanges List Privacy Coins

The privacy coin sector faces an existential challenge. Under new regulations, particularly the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, exchanges are being forced to delist privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. By 2025, most privacy coins will lose exchange access entirely.

Today, Salvium announces a solution.

After 15 months of development, Salvium One aims to deliver what the industry deemed impossible: a privacy protocol that maintains full anonymity while meeting exchange compliance requirements.

The code release is scheduled for October 13th, 2025, with an immediate mainnet hard fork.

Building on Audited Foundations

This announcement comes hot off the heels of Salvium's comprehensive whitepaper release, which details the mathematical proofs and technical architecture that make compliant privacy possible.

The whitepaper includes:

Fully audited mathematics validated by Cypher Stack, specialists in Monero and CryptoNote security

Complete protocol specifications for the novel Transactional Imbalance mechanism

Audited code implementations of the Return Address Scheme and asynchronous transaction system

Mathematical proofs demonstrating the security of selective transparency

The audit confirmed what the team spent 15 months perfecting: the math works, the code is secure, and compliant privacy is no longer theoretical—it's going live on October 13th.

The Regulatory Challenge

MiCA Article 76(3) effectively prohibits exchanges from listing privacy coins unless "holders and their transaction history can be identified." This requirement has created an impossible choice: abandon privacy or abandon exchange access.

Existing privacy protocols cannot satisfy these requirements without fundamentally breaking their privacy guarantees. Until now.

The Salvium Solution: Programmable Privacy

Salvium One introduces selective transparency—a breakthrough that preserves base-layer privacy while enabling compliance when required.

The innovation works through dual-mode functionality, which differs from traditional private view keys:

Standard transactions maintain full cryptographic privacy (ring signatures, stealth addresses)

Exchange interactions enable refundable transactions with optional view-key disclosure

Protocol-level switching automatically applies appropriate privacy levels

Users retain complete privacy for peer-to-peer transactions while satisfying regulatory requirements for exchange interactions.

Technical Innovations

Salvium's approach required fundamental innovations to the CryptoNote protocol:

Transactional Imbalances (TI): A novel mechanism enabling native staking on a privacy chain—previously considered mathematically impossible.

Asynchronous Transactions (AT): Allows transaction refunds without address disclosure, essential for exchange compliance.

Enhanced View Keys: Provides complete wallet history visibility to authorized parties only, satisfying regulatory audit requirements.

These innovations have been independently audited by Cypher Stack, confirming both their security and mathematical validity.

October 13th Release Features

The hard fork activates:

Complete compliance toolkit for exchange integration

Native staking with 20% block reward allocation

Refundable transactions for unauthorized deposit handling

Full view-key infrastructure for regulatory reporting

184.4M supply cap with 3 SAL tail emission

RandomX mining algorithm continuation

Industry Implications

Salvium One represents a paradigm shift for privacy coins:

For Exchanges: Full MiCA compliance features available immediately. Legal teams can verify regulatory adherence while maintaining customer privacy for non-exchange transactions.

For Users: Monero-level privacy preserved for personal transactions. Exchange access restored without compromising fundamental privacy rights.

Development Timeline

July 2024: Project inception and research phase

September 2025: Whitepaper and audit publication

October 13th, 2025: Public code release and mainnet hard fork

Future: Smart contract functionality (Phase 3)

A New Standard for Privacy

Salvium has proven that privacy and compliance aren't mutually exclusive. Salvium One establishes the framework for privacy coins to coexist with global regulations while maintaining their core value proposition.

This isn't about compromise—it's about evolution. Privacy coins can remain private. Exchanges can remain compliant. Users can have both.

The future of privacy in cryptocurrency begins on October 13th.

Technical Resources

Website: salvium.io

Whitepaper: salvium.io/whitepaper (Published with full audit results)

Documentation: docs.salvium.io

Audit Report: github.com/salvium/salvium_library (Cypher Stack validation)

GitHub: github.com/salvium (public October 13th)

Discord: https://discord.gg/gvbyNQQ86p

Block Explorer: explorer.salvium.io

About Salvium

Salvium is a privacy-focused, layer-one protocol combining Monero's privacy features with regulatory compliance and DeFi capabilities. Built on modified CryptoNote technology with fully audited innovations, Salvium enables private transactions, native staking, and future smart contract functionality while meeting global regulatory requirements.

For press inquiries, technical questions, or exchange integration support, users can contact the team through Discord or visit salvium.io

Salvium ($SAL): Privacy Preserved. Compliance Achieved. Mathematics Proven.

ContactSean Ricesalviumnetwork@proton.me

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.