ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the major indexes retreating and gold pausing its record rally as jitters over a potential government shutdown spread across Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 20 points lower, while the benchmark S&P…U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the major indexes retreating and gold pausing its record rally as jitters over a potential government shutdown spread across Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 20 points lower, while the benchmark S&P…

S&P 500 slips amid shutdown jitters, gold cools momentum

Di: Crypto.news
2025/09/30 22:05
Union
U$0.006199-0.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.10238+3.10%

U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the major indexes retreating and gold pausing its record rally as jitters over a potential government shutdown spread across Wall Street.

Summary
  • U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed the potential of a government shutdown.
  • Precious metals cooled their rally too, with gold off its record highs above $3,800.
  • Cryptocurrencies also showed weakness as broader market sentiment wavered.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 20 points lower, while the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% and 0.16%, respectively.

U.S. stocks were lower after Wall Street also closed negative on Monday. As equities showed signs of investor concern, other asset classes trended either muted or down on the day, including gold and cryptocurrencies.

The precious metal, fresh off record highs near $3,900, cooled to around $3,843, down 0.31%.

Stocks and crypto had edged up as the dollar dipped on Monday, but the brief uptick has a muted outlook early Tuesday as Bitcoin (BTC) pares gains from above $114,000 to mirror the major U.S. gauges.

Markets weigh potential US government shutdown

The slight downturn for markets comes as investors show jitters around a possible government shutdown. Wall Street had looked to edge higher at open on Monday, but saw the uptick dissipate after Trump failed to secure a deal from Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders.

Leaders pointed to a lack of consensus during the White House meeting on Monday.

Vice President JD Vance, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Republican Leader John Thune all pointed to major differences after the Oval Office meeting, adding to fears of the first partial government shutdown since 2019.

If Trump fails to secure a last-minute deal, the shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Polymarket puts the odds of a federal government shutdown in 2025 at over 85%. Odds of this happening on Oct. 1, 2025, are at 79%. Investors see a shutdown as likely to impact the release of key macroeconomic data and potentially the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest-rate cut.

Alongside the looming government shutdown, U.S. stocks are faltering amid investor reaction to President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on lumber. Trump also threatened fresh tariffs on foreign-made movies on Monday.

Jobs data out on Friday

Investors will watch for market insights from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Bureau of Labor Statistics report will offer details on U.S. job openings in August, and forecasts have vacancies dipping slightly to 7.1 million, off July’s 7.181 million.

The market will be keen on a deal that keeps the government operational ahead of the anticipated nonfarm payrolls report for September, set for release on Friday.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,375.68
$104,375.68$104,375.68

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,573.81
$3,573.81$3,573.81

+1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.97
$164.97$164.97

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3319
$2.3319$2.3319

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17921
$0.17921$0.17921

+0.63%