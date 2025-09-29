RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential

RZTO, an AI-powered blockchain-based rewards ecosystem that integrates mobile networks with decentralized technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Assetswap.AI, an AI interface layer for DeFi. This partnership enabled the integration of Assetswap.AI’s on-chain intelligent trading solution into RZTO’s blockchain network to advance the capability and effectiveness of the crypto platform.

RZTO is an AI-driven mobile and crypto project (built on Solana) that connects mobile users with token rewards and blockchain technology. It enables mobile users to earn tokens through the use of their phone services. On the other hand, Assetswap.AI is an AI platform that enables Web3 platforms and users to manage, evaluate, and swap financial assets through an intelligent interface machine that refines based on their market trends and customer behaviour.

RZTO Improving User Experience Using Assetswap.AI’s Technology

This partnership highlights RZTO’s commitment to advancing its effectiveness in DeFi, a permissionless money market. By leveraging Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence, RZTO runs a smarter system that optimizes trading in DeFi within its blockchain network, powers real-time predictive insights, seamlessly connects with other Web3 ecosystems, and increases user engagement.

With Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence infrastructure, RZTO is now equipped with automation capabilities and real-time analytics for smarter trades in its network. With the integration, RZTO is powered by an advanced algorithmic system that empowers it with powerful market intelligence and accurate decision-making. The integration is beneficial as it helps RZTO to increase user engagement on the platform and build reliability and trust through the power of AI trading intelligence.

This means that RZTO customers can deploy complex AI-driven trading strategies and, at the same time, maintain a complete view of how agents manage their assets. With AI’s decision-making process remaining verifiable and transparent on-chain, this helps the protocol to reduce cases of manipulation.

Driving Web3 Innovation Through AI and Blockchain

The partnership between RZTO and Assetswap.AI highlights the ongoing trend: integration of AI into blockchain systems to advance the scalability and efficiency of diverse Web3 protocols. The collaboration is another benchmark on how to introduce more advanced automated workflows to Web3 users, making predictive data-powered trading more accessible than ever.