RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes

The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets.

Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability

The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly.

This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms.

RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy

With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time.

As a leading project in the RWAiFi track, GAIB demonstrated how GPU and robotics profits can be tokenized and how capital can flow into the AI industry more quickly and efficiently through AID. This model significantly reduces financing costs while enabling investors to directly share stable returns backed by real-world assets on-chain, making it one of the best practices for the RWAiFi model.

GAIB’s Vision

By bringing AI profits on-chain, GAIB is financializing GPUs and robotics through AID, enabling investors, enterprises, and developers to seamlessly participate in the AI economy.

With the collective efforts of partners and the community, this summit was not only a major industry exchange but also marked a new phase in the RWAiFi narrative. Against the backdrop of rapidly growing global demand for the AI economy and the accelerated adoption of AI robotics, RWAiFi is gradually becoming a critical bridge connecting real-world cash flows with on-chain financial systems.

Host:

GAIB is the economic layer for AI Infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies onchain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotic assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, datacenters and robotics innovators while providing investors with direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

Through AID, GAIB’s AI synthetic dollar, investors can seamlessly access the AI economy while earning real yield from AI-powered compute.

Co-hosts：

Plume is a public, EVM-compatible blockchain built for the next evolution of Real World Assets (RWAs). They’re not just tokenizing assets, they’re creating a seamless way to use them like crypto: stake, swap, lend, borrow, loop, and more.

By integrating institutional-grade assets with decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, Plume makes traditionally inaccessible assets — like private credit, ETFs, commodities — permissionless, composable, and a click away.

OpenMind is building the universal operating system for intelligent machines. Its OM1 platform enables robots of all forms to perceive, adapt, and act in human environments. FABRIC, its decentralized coordination layer, creates secure machine identity and powers a global network where intelligent systems collaborate. Together, they lay the foundation for machines that can operate across any environment while maintaining security and coordination at scale.

Kite AI is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain designed for AI and the agentic internet, addressing three core challenges: agent-native identity and authentication, governance, and payments. It enables portable, interoperable, and reputation-based agent identities, allowing seamless interaction across services with cryptographic simplicity, replacing complex authentication systems. Kite AI also provides programmable permissions and context-aware authorization for autonomous agent governance. Additionally, it supports instant, stablecoin-native machine-to-machine micropayments with near-zero fees, streamlining payment infrastructure for efficient transactions in the AI-driven economy.