ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets. Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly. This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms. RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time. As a leading project… The post RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets. Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly. This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms. RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time. As a leading project…

RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:38
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000088-1.12%
COM
COM$0.006233-0.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.051+2.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06435+1.73%

The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets.

Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability

The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly.

This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms.

RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy

With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time.

As a leading project in the RWAiFi track, GAIB demonstrated how GPU and robotics profits can be tokenized and how capital can flow into the AI industry more quickly and efficiently through AID. This model significantly reduces financing costs while enabling investors to directly share stable returns backed by real-world assets on-chain, making it one of the best practices for the RWAiFi model.

GAIB’s Vision

By bringing AI profits on-chain, GAIB is financializing GPUs and robotics through AID, enabling investors, enterprises, and developers to seamlessly participate in the AI economy.

With the collective efforts of partners and the community, this summit was not only a major industry exchange but also marked a new phase in the RWAiFi narrative. Against the backdrop of rapidly growing global demand for the AI economy and the accelerated adoption of AI robotics, RWAiFi is gradually becoming a critical bridge connecting real-world cash flows with on-chain financial systems.

Host:

GAIB is the economic layer for AI Infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies onchain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotic assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, datacenters and robotics innovators while providing investors with direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

Through AID, GAIB’s AI synthetic dollar, investors can seamlessly access the AI economy while earning real yield from AI-powered compute.

Co-hosts：

Plume is a public, EVM-compatible blockchain built for the next evolution of Real World Assets (RWAs). They’re not just tokenizing assets, they’re creating a seamless way to use them like crypto: stake, swap, lend, borrow, loop, and more.

By integrating institutional-grade assets with decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, Plume makes traditionally inaccessible assets — like private credit, ETFs, commodities — permissionless, composable, and a click away.

OpenMind is building the universal operating system for intelligent machines. Its OM1 platform enables robots of all forms to perceive, adapt, and act in human environments. FABRIC, its decentralized coordination layer, creates secure machine identity and powers a global network where intelligent systems collaborate. Together, they lay the foundation for machines that can operate across any environment while maintaining security and coordination at scale.
Kite AI is an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain designed for AI and the agentic internet, addressing three core challenges: agent-native identity and authentication, governance, and payments. It enables portable, interoperable, and reputation-based agent identities, allowing seamless interaction across services with cryptographic simplicity, replacing complex authentication systems. Kite AI also provides programmable permissions and context-aware authorization for autonomous agent governance. Additionally, it supports instant, stablecoin-native machine-to-machine micropayments with near-zero fees, streamlining payment infrastructure for efficient transactions in the AI-driven economy.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/rwaifi-summit-seoul-successfully-concludes/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,375.68
$104,375.68$104,375.68

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,573.81
$3,573.81$3,573.81

+1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.97
$164.97$164.97

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3319
$2.3319$2.3319

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17921
$0.17921$0.17921

+0.63%