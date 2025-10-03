ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Russia is quickly developing its own cryptocurrency infrastructure to meet growing market demands. The country is developing an experimental legal framework to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized the need for infrastructure to support crypto activities. The Central Bank of Russia has been cautious about decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Russia's [...] The post Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.

Russia Ramps Up Crypto Infrastructure to Meet Market Demand

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:23
FINANCE
Lorenzo Protocol
TLDR

  • Russia is quickly developing its own cryptocurrency infrastructure to meet growing market demands.
  • The country is developing an experimental legal framework to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions.
  • Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized the need for infrastructure to support crypto activities.
  • The Central Bank of Russia has been cautious about decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.
  • Russia’s Finance Ministry is pushing for broader access to crypto for high-net-worth investors.
  • The Central Bank of Russia has permitted crypto derivatives for wealthy investors who meet specific qualifications.

Russia is advancing its cryptocurrency infrastructure development to meet the growing demand from the cryptocurrency sector. The Russian government has recognized the need to build a comprehensive infrastructure for cryptocurrency operations. This includes not only the regulated mining industry but all crypto-related activities.

Russia’s Crypto Infrastructure Development Underway

Russia is rapidly establishing the necessary infrastructure for cryptocurrency transactions. The country is already working on an experimental legal regime (ELR) to support the industry. Ivan Chebeskov, the Deputy Finance Minister of Russia, emphasized the importance of this development.

Chebeskov stated that the crypto market in Russia is demanding infrastructure, and this must be addressed swiftly. “We need our own infrastructure, including for mining and everything related to cryptocurrencies,” Chebeskov said at a fintech event in Moscow. The infrastructure will help facilitate various crypto activities and enhance market growth.

Chebeskov confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has already started developing the necessary infrastructure. Work on this initiative is being closely coordinated with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). However, market participants are urging quicker progress, as they expect a fully functional infrastructure to be operational in the near future.

CBR Introduces Regulated Crypto Access for Investors

Despite the Russian government’s push for crypto infrastructure, the Central Bank of Russia has taken a cautious stance. The CBR has expressed reluctance to allow free circulation of decentralized cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. However, it has proposed creating a special framework, the ELR, which will enable specific companies to use cryptocurrencies in cross-border transactions.

The Bank of Russia’s proposal would give selected investors regulated access to cryptocurrencies. These investors would be able to buy, trade, or spend digital assets in a controlled environment. However, the central bank has made it clear that cryptocurrencies will not be recognized as legal tender outside this experimental regime.

This initiative is targeted at a limited group of Russian exporters, importers, and high-income investors. A few financial firms have already joined the movement to offer financial instruments tied to cryptocurrency prices. Sber, Russia’s largest bank, and the Moscow Exchange are among the institutions involved in providing such instruments.

Expansion of Crypto Access for Russian Investors

While Russia builds a state-controlled cryptocurrency market, its citizens still have limited options for investing in cryptocurrencies. The Russian government has shown reluctance to open the market for general crypto trading fully. However, some steps are being taken to expand access to digital assets for specific investors.

In May, the CBR authorized offering crypto derivatives to high-net-worth investors. These individuals must have a significant amount of wealth, including assets worth over 100 million rubles or an annual income of 50 million rubles. The Finance Ministry has also called for relaxing the qualification requirements for these investors to broaden the market further.

Although the central bank has not yet agreed to these changes, it indicated that it plans to allow investment funds to include cryptocurrencies in their portfolios by 2026. This move would level the playing field for capital management companies. Meanwhile, Russian crypto wallets hold an estimated $25 billion in cryptocurrencies, reflecting the growing interest in the digital asset market despite government limitations.

