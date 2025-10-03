Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Depression Ahead, Urges Bitcoin and Gold Over Stocks

For Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, these market moves are more than just numbers – they’re signals of an approaching economic storm.

While the U.S. government shutdown has delayed key data such as the September jobs report, traders have already started to bet on more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The weaker outlook for the dollar has pushed traditional safe-haven assets like gold up nearly 50% this year to $3,893 per ounce, while Bitcoin has surged almost 7% in the past week to $119,340.

Against that backdrop, Kiyosaki unleashed one of his most colorful warnings yet. Taking aim at Warren Buffett, he mocked the Berkshire Hathaway chief for pivoting toward gold and silver after years of dismissing them. The endorsement, Kiyosaki argued, is less a validation of precious metals and more a red flag for stocks and bonds.

“I feel sick listening to Buffett praise gold and silver,” he wrote online, accusing the legendary investor of hypocrisy. In his view, the sudden embrace of hard assets suggests that equities and Treasuries are on the verge of collapse – with the next stage potentially being a depression.

Kiyosaki has long urged his followers to protect themselves with gold, silver, and increasingly Bitcoin and Ethereum. He describes traditional markets as fragile, pointing to ballooning debt and policy uncertainty. By contrast, he sees hard assets and digital currencies as lifelines when confidence in the system falters.

Whether his dramatic forecast comes true remains to be seen. But with Bitcoin brushing against new highs and gold soaring, the market is already moving in a direction that supports his thesis: when fear grows, money seeks refuge in assets that can’t be printed at will.

