ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ripple Price Prediction; XRP News Today & Updates From Top Crypto Presale To Buy Now Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News According to the latest XRP news, crypto analysts have once again offered fresh insights into the possible trajectory of the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market. Like most top altcoins this cycle, Ripple has performed below expectations due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue for top altcoins in the market. However, with the ongoing bull market fast approaching its peak, analysts believe there could be a change in investor behaviour shortly. Meanwhile, the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has so far impressed in its ongoing presale, recently crossing the critical $27 million mark. Analysts have become convinced that the presale could cross $30 million shortly following the recent launch of its latest incentive reward program. Analysts Provide Fresh Updates Concerning Ripple Price in Latest XRP News There may not be a massive increase in the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market, like many investors expect, due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue in top altcoins. This would explain the underwhelming performances of top altcoins like XRP in the market. As always, there is no telling what exactly may happen in financial markets like crypto, so the situation may be worth monitoring for the time being. Remittix Crosses $27 Million In Ongoing Presale As Token Generation Event Edges Closer Fans and supporters of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, will be happy to learn that it has crossed $27 million in its ongoing presale. The project now looks more likely to cross the $30 million mark, a feat that will write its name into the crypto history books. In what is likely a move to accelerate the likelihood of this event, Remittix has launched a new incentive program for both new and existing users. To participate, users simply need to onboard new users onto the platform and… The post Ripple Price Prediction; XRP News Today & Updates From Top Crypto Presale To Buy Now Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News According to the latest XRP news, crypto analysts have once again offered fresh insights into the possible trajectory of the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market. Like most top altcoins this cycle, Ripple has performed below expectations due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue for top altcoins in the market. However, with the ongoing bull market fast approaching its peak, analysts believe there could be a change in investor behaviour shortly. Meanwhile, the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has so far impressed in its ongoing presale, recently crossing the critical $27 million mark. Analysts have become convinced that the presale could cross $30 million shortly following the recent launch of its latest incentive reward program. Analysts Provide Fresh Updates Concerning Ripple Price in Latest XRP News There may not be a massive increase in the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market, like many investors expect, due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue in top altcoins. This would explain the underwhelming performances of top altcoins like XRP in the market. As always, there is no telling what exactly may happen in financial markets like crypto, so the situation may be worth monitoring for the time being. Remittix Crosses $27 Million In Ongoing Presale As Token Generation Event Edges Closer Fans and supporters of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, will be happy to learn that it has crossed $27 million in its ongoing presale. The project now looks more likely to cross the $30 million mark, a feat that will write its name into the crypto history books. In what is likely a move to accelerate the likelihood of this event, Remittix has launched a new incentive program for both new and existing users. To participate, users simply need to onboard new users onto the platform and…

Ripple Price Prediction; XRP News Today & Updates From Top Crypto Presale To Buy Now Remittix

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 18:44
XRP
XRP$2.3321+2.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
COM
COM$0.006227-0.24%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Crypto News

According to the latest XRP news, crypto analysts have once again offered fresh insights into the possible trajectory of the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market.

Like most top altcoins this cycle, Ripple has performed below expectations due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue for top altcoins in the market. However, with the ongoing bull market fast approaching its peak, analysts believe there could be a change in investor behaviour shortly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has so far impressed in its ongoing presale, recently crossing the critical $27 million mark. Analysts have become convinced that the presale could cross $30 million shortly following the recent launch of its latest incentive reward program.

Analysts Provide Fresh Updates Concerning Ripple Price in Latest XRP News

There may not be a massive increase in the Ripple price in the ongoing bull market, like many investors expect, due to what analysts are calling investor fatigue in top altcoins. This would explain the underwhelming performances of top altcoins like XRP in the market.

As always, there is no telling what exactly may happen in financial markets like crypto, so the situation may be worth monitoring for the time being.

Remittix Crosses $27 Million In Ongoing Presale As Token Generation Event Edges Closer

Fans and supporters of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, will be happy to learn that it has crossed $27 million in its ongoing presale. The project now looks more likely to cross the $30 million mark, a feat that will write its name into the crypto history books.

In what is likely a move to accelerate the likelihood of this event, Remittix has launched a new incentive program for both new and existing users. To participate, users simply need to onboard new users onto the platform and earn passive income whenever they purchase the RTX token. Remittix is paying successful referrers 15% of every token purchase their referrals make in USDT.

Furthermore, these payouts are instant, and there is no cap on just how much a particular user can earn from the program. Remittix is likely to experience a price surge in the crypto market when it launches, thanks to its integration of innovative features and services, such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ripple-price-prediction-xrp-news-today-updates-from-top-crypto-presale-to-buy-now-remittix/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
COM
COM$0.006225-0.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.837-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00505-5.78%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00728+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,383.21
$104,383.21$104,383.21

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.84
$3,575.84$3,575.84

+1.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.07
$165.07$165.07

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3319
$2.3319$2.3319

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17934
$0.17934$0.17934

+0.70%