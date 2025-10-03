Ripple News: UC Berkeley Launches Digital Asset Hub Backed by RLUSD Stablecoin

The company has provided $1.3 million to establish the Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a move that signals both academic ambition and a broader push to grow RLUSD’s presence in the global market.

Instead of focusing only on cryptocurrency mechanics, the new center is built around the concept of “digital twins” – blockchain-based models that replicate real-world assets. Researchers plan to explore how everything from farmland and crops to factories and semiconductors can be mirrored on-chain, verified, and exchanged. Supporters believe this technology could open up new credit opportunities for farmers, streamline industrial operations, and even help manage natural resources like forests.

The center will also double as a launchpad for entrepreneurs. Its accelerator program, called BDAX, is preparing to host its first batch of startups this fall, with an emphasis on builders experimenting with applications on the XRP Ledger. Ripple hopes that supporting early-stage projects will encourage practical use cases that expand blockchain adoption far beyond speculative trading.

For UC Berkeley, the initiative represents the deepening of a long-standing relationship. Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative has provided funding to the school since 2018, but this is the first time an entire on-campus research center has been created with Ripple’s backing.

The project comes at a time when RLUSD itself is gaining traction. The stablecoin recently broke into the top-100 digital assets by market capitalization, climbing to nearly $790 million. Ripple has been expanding its footprint with new token issuances and partnerships, particularly in Africa, where fintech companies such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card are integrating RLUSD to address expensive remittances and low banking access.

By intertwining financial innovation with academic research, Ripple is signaling that RLUSD is not just a stablecoin but a strategic tool for shaping the next generation of blockchain applications. For Berkeley students and researchers, it means being at the front line of how digital assets can reshape industries in the real world.

