Ripple News: SBI Ripple Asia Signs MoU to Build NFT Payment Platform on XRP Ledger

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to become a cornerstone of Japan’s emerging blockchain ecosystem, following a new strategic partnership announced September 30, 2025, between SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours, a major Japanese travel agency.

The partnership aims to build a payment platform that not only uses digital tokens but also connects them with NFTs, opening doors for creative new use cases

XRPL Partnership to Launch in 2026

SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Ripple and SBI Holdings, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tobu Top Tours. Their shared goal is to launch a new platform by the first half of 2026.

Each partner company will be able to issue its own unique tokens, which can then be linked with NFTs carrying added functions. XRPL will power a new payment platform that links unique tokens with NFTs.

NFTs as Digital Souvenirs and Vouchers

One of the most exciting ideas being explored is NFTs that double as “digital souvenirs” or discount vouchers for future travel bookings. This new platform leverages XRPL’s speed, low fees, and eco-friendly design, proven earlier this year when SBI minted over 900 Expo 2025 NFTs.

Now with 28.2 million visitors expected at events like the Osaka World Expo, this system shows real potential for large-scale use.

For Tobu Top Tours, it’s a new way to engage travelers, while also supporting Japan’s fan economy and local communities.

Beyond Travel: Wider Use Cases

The platform won’t be limited to tourism. Customers could eventually use it for dining, shopping, and regional services, making payments more seamless while also unlocking new possibilities for businesses and local communities.

By tying tokens and NFTs together, the project is aiming to deliver more than just faster transactions, it’s about creating real-world utility.

XRP Ledger’s Growing Capabilities

The initiative represents a departure from traditional NFTs as pure digital art collectibles. Since the introduction of NFT support in 2022 through XLS-20, developers have been able to build features like royalties and anti-spam protection.

More recently, DynamicNFTs (XLS-46) have enabled NFTs that can change over time, opening new opportunities in gaming, ticketing, and identity solutions.

