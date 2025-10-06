ExchangeDEX+
Ripple News: Analyst Sees $10B-$20B Inflows First Year If XRP ETFs Approved

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/06 02:22
With futures open interest already breaking records and growing spot demand confirmed in recent data, XRP’s positioning is looking stronger than ever. As a result, analysts are looking into more altcoins as Bitcoin hits a roadblock. Here’s the full details:

Ripple News Could Attract Up to $20 Billion –  XRP Analyst Says

The prospect of US-based spot XRP ETFs has stirred optimism across crypto and institutional circles. Some analysts believe XRP could attract between $10 billion and $20 billion in capital during the first year if the ETFs receive approval. Traders recognise that it could mean a defining moment for XRP’s adoption and strengthen its market position.

In Top Trader, analyst Scient notes that XRP has been consolidating in a descending triangle pattern above its $2.80 support zone. This structure is typically viewed as a precursor to strong directional momentum. XRP’s ability to hold this zone despite repeated tests has fueled expectations of a potential parabolic advance.

Moreover, David Schwartz’s shift from daily leadership at Ripple to an emeritus role is described as symbolic of XRP’s maturity. The move suggests the ecosystem is less dependent on individual leadership and is entering a phase of broader adoption.

If ETFs move forward, institutional players such as asset managers, hedge funds and corporate treasuries could view XRP as a regulated and accessible entry point. The multi-billion estimate is drawn from comparisons with capital flows observed in other ETF launches.

While risks from regulation or broader markets remain, it’s important to remember that Ripple won against the SEC at the Federal Court. The XRP token is trading at a 7.2% growth from the previous week, $5.8 billion in market inflow. According to CoinCodex, XRP could hit the $3.5 mark within the next three months.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Marries Meme Culture With Layer 2 Utility

Layer Brett has quickly become one of the most exciting names in crypto, combining meme-driven energy with serious technology. What makes it stand out is not just hype but the way it delivers tangible benefits to investors who want more than a speculative token.

One of its exciting features is that LBRETT holders can lock their tokens to earn over 600% APY, effectively turning a simple purchase into a source of passive income. This adds a layer of stability that meme coins rarely provide, while still preserving the chance for explosive upside.

Moreover, its foundation on Layer 2 technology ensures more than just faster speeds and lower fees. It provides scalability for future applications in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi, giving holders access to a broader ecosystem that grows alongside the token. By investing in LBRETT, you’re essentially buying into infrastructure that can support real innovation.

Equally exciting is its role in MemeFi, where humor and culture meet genuine financial utility. Layer Brett taps into viral energy, keeping investors engaged while also ensuring mechanisms like no-KYC participation make it accessible worldwide.

Conclusion

Layer Brett’s rise has sparked comparisons with altcoin giants like XRP, but its trajectory hints at something even bigger. With over $4.2 million raised in its ongoing presale, this new meme token is off to a remarkable start. For those looking to get in early, Layer Brett is currently priced at just $0.0058!

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ripple News: Analyst Sees $10B-$20B Inflows First Year If XRP ETFs Approved appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

