Riot Platforms Reports Decline in Bitcoin Production for September 2025

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining sector, has released its unaudited production and operations update for September 2025. The company reported a 7% decrease in Bitcoin production compared to the previous month, while year-over-year production increased by 8%, according to Riot Platforms.

Production and Sales Metrics

In September 2025, Riot produced 445 Bitcoins, a decline from the 477 Bitcoins produced in August 2025. The average daily production also fell by 4% month-over-month to 14.8 Bitcoins per day. Meanwhile, the company’s Bitcoin holdings remained relatively stable, with 19,287 Bitcoins held by the end of the month.

Riot’s Bitcoin sales saw a 3% increase from the previous month, with 465 Bitcoins sold in September. The net proceeds from these sales amounted to $52.6 million, reflecting a 2% increase from August. However, the average net price per Bitcoin sold dropped by 2% to $113,043.

Operational Developments

The company’s total deployed hash rate remained steady at 36.5 EH/s, while the average operating hash rate increased by 3% to 32.2 EH/s. Riot’s power credits experienced a significant decline, falling 95% month-over-month to $0.7 million, attributed to reduced power curtailment credits.

Additionally, the all-in power cost rose by 63% to 4.2 cents per kWh, while fleet efficiency improved by 2% to 20.5 J/TH.

Industry Engagement and Future Outlook

Riot Platforms is actively engaging with the industry, participating in the North American Blockchain Summit held in Dallas, Texas, from October 9th to 10th. The company continues to recruit for various positions as it aims to expand its operations and secure the Bitcoin network.

Riot remains committed to its vision of becoming a leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. The company operates Bitcoin mining facilities in Texas and Kentucky, with plans to further enhance its power infrastructure to support large-scale Bitcoin mining operations.

