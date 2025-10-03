ExchangeDEX+
Revolutionary Mobile Cloud Mining Launch — Turn Your Phone into a Miner, Support for USDT & USDC, Daily Growth, Powered by Green Energy

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:35
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

In today’s increasingly competitive stablecoin market, Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC remain dominant players, yet their market share has seen a notable decline over the past year. According to data from DefiLlama and CoinGecko, the combined market share of the two leading stablecoins has dropped by more than 5% since October 2024, reflecting a shift toward more flexible and efficient digital asset allocation strategies.

Responding to this trend, EARN Mining has officially launched mobile cloud mining services supporting USDT and USDC, marking a revolutionary leap in the evolution of stablecoins within the digital ecosystem. Through this program, users can directly activate cloud mining contracts using USDT or USDC—without needing to set up hardware or master technical skills. With just a few simple steps, stablecoins can be seamlessly transformed into daily stable returns, delivering on the promise of truly turning “assets into assets.”

Revolutionary Transformation of Stablecoins – Key Innovations:

  • Dual Stablecoin Support: Users can directly activate BTC mining contracts using USDT or USDC, ensuring stable returns.
  • Mobile-First Experience: Through iOS and Android apps, users can easily monitor hash rate performance, track earnings progress, and view contract status anytime, anywhere—making mining management as simple as using a smartphone.
  • Green Energy Powered: All mining nodes are powered by 100% renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydro, fully aligned with global ESG trends.
  • AI-Driven Hashrate Allocation: The platform automatically distributes computing power based on market conditions and energy efficiency, maximizing mining performance.
  • Regulatory Compliance: EARN Mining is regulated by the UK government, adhering to international regulatory standards to ensure transparent and secure operations.
  • Fund Security Assurance: User assets are protected through multi-layered cold and hot wallet segregation, combined with McAfee® and Cloudflare® security protocols, safeguarding funds from hacking or systemic risks.

Market Significance

This is not just a new income model—it represents a true revolution in stablecoin utility. EARN Mining’s “Stablecoin × Cloud Mining” model transforms USDT and USDC from passive assets sitting in wallets into active assets that generate daily cash flow.

In today’s global cryptocurrency market, where users seek low-risk and steady returns, this model offers a dual guarantee of stability and growth. It aligns with the risk-averse strategies of long-term while also meeting the expectations of retail users looking for immediate, reliable income.

How to Start Cloud Mining with USDT and USDC?

1. Create an Account
Visit https://earnmining.com or download the mobile app. Complete your registration to instantly receive a $15 welcome bonus, which automatically earns $0.60 per day—no deposit required.

2. Activate a Mining Contract
 Choose the mining contract that best fits your needs. Popular options include:

  • Starter Plan (Free) –: $15 | Duration: 1 day | Expected Return: $15.60
  • Starter Plan –: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Expected Return: $110
  • Standard Plan –: $1,000 | Duration: 10 days | Expected Return: $1,130
  • Advanced Plan –: $10,000 | Duration: 25 days | Expected Return: $14,000
  • Elite Plan –: $300,000 | Duration: 50 days | Expected Return: $675,000

Click to view more contract details.

3. Enjoy Your Earnings
 The system automatically settles profits daily. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw anytime. At the end of the contract, your principal is fully refunded—no manual action required.

Designed for Global Users – Who Is It For?

  • Stablecoin Holders: Users who want to turn their USDT and USDC from “stored assets” into “growing assets.”
  • Long-Term: Institutions and individuals seeking low-risk, stable returns.
  • Beginner Users: Anyone with no technical background or hardware can easily mine through a smartphone.
  • Global: Whether in the U.S., Europe, or Asia, users can quickly access via the mobile app with full compliance and fund security.
  • Green Advocates: Supporters of ESG principles who prefer blockchain ecosystems powered by renewable energy.

Unlock the True Value of Stablecoins with EARN Mining

With the continued global growth of USDT and USDC, EARN Mining’s stablecoin cloud mining contracts are opening a brand-new path to wealth creation. Its one-click mobile experience allows users to convert stablecoins into steady daily returns anytime, anywhere—without hardware or technical expertise. Backed by regulatory compliance and robust fund security, EARN Mining not only sets digital assets in motion but also drives stablecoins from simple value storage to true value appreciation, ushering in a new era of stablecoin-powered wealth.

For more details
 Official Website: https://earnmining.com
Customer Support: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/revolutionary-mobile-cloud-mining-launch-turn-your-phone-into-a-miner-support-for-usdt-usdc-daily-growth-powered-by-green-energy/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

