ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors pull $7B from leveraged ETFs in September 2025 after strong gains, with SOXL and TSLL leading withdrawals. Retail traders are withdrawing money from high-risk leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a strong rally in September. Data shows net outflows of around $7 billion this month, marking the largest withdrawal since records began in 2019. Leveraged ETFs Face Largest Outflow in Years According to The Kobeissi Letter, leveraged ETFs saw $7 billion in outflows month-to-date, with the semiconductor-focused SOXL leading the withdrawals. SOXL, which tracks semiconductor stocks at three times leverage, lost about $2.4 billion despite gaining 31% in September. This marks the fund’s fifth straight month of outflows and the second-largest exit in four years. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X Other leveraged ETFs also experienced large withdrawals. TSLL, a leveraged ETF tied to Tesla stock, recorded $1.5 billion in monthly outflows, its largest on record. These exits suggest that traders are taking profits even though the broader market remains near record highs. Bloomberg Intelligence noted that these outflows are the biggest since leveraged ETF data began in 2019. This trend reflects a shift among day traders who had fueled rallies earlier this year. Instead of adding new money, they are reducing exposure to riskier positions while stock indexes remain strong. Market Strength Meets Rising Caution The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% for the week, its first decline in a month, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%. Treasury bonds also extended losses, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropping for a second week. While these moves were modest, they show that markets are entering a more cautious phase. Cryptocurrency markets added pressure, losing about $300 billion in value earlier in the week. Leveraged positions in Bitcoin and Ether were forced to unwind, causing sharp price swings before partial recovery by… The post Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors pull $7B from leveraged ETFs in September 2025 after strong gains, with SOXL and TSLL leading withdrawals. Retail traders are withdrawing money from high-risk leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a strong rally in September. Data shows net outflows of around $7 billion this month, marking the largest withdrawal since records began in 2019. Leveraged ETFs Face Largest Outflow in Years According to The Kobeissi Letter, leveraged ETFs saw $7 billion in outflows month-to-date, with the semiconductor-focused SOXL leading the withdrawals. SOXL, which tracks semiconductor stocks at three times leverage, lost about $2.4 billion despite gaining 31% in September. This marks the fund’s fifth straight month of outflows and the second-largest exit in four years. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X Other leveraged ETFs also experienced large withdrawals. TSLL, a leveraged ETF tied to Tesla stock, recorded $1.5 billion in monthly outflows, its largest on record. These exits suggest that traders are taking profits even though the broader market remains near record highs. Bloomberg Intelligence noted that these outflows are the biggest since leveraged ETF data began in 2019. This trend reflects a shift among day traders who had fueled rallies earlier this year. Instead of adding new money, they are reducing exposure to riskier positions while stock indexes remain strong. Market Strength Meets Rising Caution The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% for the week, its first decline in a month, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%. Treasury bonds also extended losses, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropping for a second week. While these moves were modest, they show that markets are entering a more cautious phase. Cryptocurrency markets added pressure, losing about $300 billion in value earlier in the week. Leveraged positions in Bitcoin and Ether were forced to unwind, causing sharp price swings before partial recovery by…

Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 17:23
COM
COM$0.006283+1.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000539+54.00%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%

Retail investors pull $7B from leveraged ETFs in September 2025 after strong gains, with SOXL and TSLL leading withdrawals.

Retail traders are withdrawing money from high-risk leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a strong rally in September. Data shows net outflows of around $7 billion this month, marking the largest withdrawal since records began in 2019.

Leveraged ETFs Face Largest Outflow in Years

According to The Kobeissi Letter, leveraged ETFs saw $7 billion in outflows month-to-date, with the semiconductor-focused SOXL leading the withdrawals. SOXL, which tracks semiconductor stocks at three times leverage, lost about $2.4 billion despite gaining 31% in September. This marks the fund’s fifth straight month of outflows and the second-largest exit in four years.

Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X

Other leveraged ETFs also experienced large withdrawals. TSLL, a leveraged ETF tied to Tesla stock, recorded $1.5 billion in monthly outflows, its largest on record. These exits suggest that traders are taking profits even though the broader market remains near record highs.

Bloomberg Intelligence noted that these outflows are the biggest since leveraged ETF data began in 2019. This trend reflects a shift among day traders who had fueled rallies earlier this year. Instead of adding new money, they are reducing exposure to riskier positions while stock indexes remain strong.

Market Strength Meets Rising Caution

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% for the week, its first decline in a month, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%. Treasury bonds also extended losses, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropping for a second week. While these moves were modest, they show that markets are entering a more cautious phase.

Cryptocurrency markets added pressure, losing about $300 billion in value earlier in the week. Leveraged positions in Bitcoin and Ether were forced to unwind, causing sharp price swings before partial recovery by Friday. This decline reduced some of the gains retail investors had built during the year.

Despite these developments, there are no signs of a widespread downturn. Instead, investors appear to be preparing for potential volatility in the months ahead. Analysts point to possible government shutdown risks, which could delay economic reports and affect investor confidence.

Retail Traders Adjust Strategies as Firms Add Protection

Retail investors, often considered late movers, have been early in adjusting positions this year. They drove much of the buying in the first half of 2025 and added risk when markets briefly dropped in April. Now, their decision to pull back from leveraged ETFs may indicate a shift toward more careful positioning.

Investment firms are also adjusting strategies. Lido Advisors, which manages $30 billion, is adding protective tools while staying invested. The firm is selling covered calls to generate income and buying put spreads for downside protection. “We’re teetering on that fine line, when does bad data become bad for the markets?” said Nils Dillon, the firm’s director of portfolio strategy and alternative investments.

Meanwhile, money is flowing into safer assets such as cash-like funds, gold, and volatility products at the fastest pace in months. These movements show that investors are not leaving markets entirely but are reallocating toward areas seen as more stable.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/retail-investors-pull-seven-billion-dollars-from-leveraged-etfs-after-strong-september-rally/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02099-3.71%
Threshold
T$0.01287+0.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02426+3.19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,207.03+1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005028-6.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,383.46
$104,383.46$104,383.46

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.24
$3,576.24$3,576.24

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.50
$164.50$164.50

+1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3380
$2.3380$2.3380

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17940
$0.17940$0.17940

+0.74%