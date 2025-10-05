ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Renault, a French automobile manufacturer, has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program for workers in support roles, according to a report from French newsletter L’Informatique dated Saturday, October 5. Examples of the support areas Renault intends to reduce by 15% include human resources, finance, and marketing. This is part of the company’s cost-saving project known as “Arrow.” The reduction is anticipated to result in approximately 3,000 job losses at the firm’s headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, and at other locations worldwide. This development follows the introduction of a commercial version of the French automaker’s new Renault 4 E-Tech crossover. Still, you would be hard-pressed to identify it as a work vehicle at first glance. Called the Societe, this new line of electric cars for professionals skips the traditional van look in favor of something much more subtle. In 2021, Renault unveiled a concept inspired by the classic Renault 4 Fourgonnette, sparking hopes for a retro revival. But with the new 4 E-Tech Societe, the automaker opted for a more budget-friendly approach. Renault plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs amid cost-cutting measures Regarding the workforce reduction, the French newsletter cited a source with knowledge on the topic of discussion, which is close to the company, revealing that a final decision could be made by the end of this year. When reports requested that Renault comment on the situation, the car manufacturer confirmed that it is exploring cost-cutting measures. However, the company stated that no specific number has been decided on since they have not yet finalized this decision. According to a spokesperson for Renault, the firm has embraced this approach due to increasing uncertainties in the automotive market and the intense competitive nature of the industry. “Therefore, we are looking into ways to streamline our operations, improve execution speed, and lower our fixed costs,” the spokesperson added. The total number of Renault’s workforce in 2024 was 98,636 employees globally. In July, the car manufacturer announced a net loss of € 11.2 billion, roughly equivalent to $13 billion for the year’s first half. This included a €9.3 billion write-down related to its partner, Nissan. Notably, without this write-down, the net income would have decreased to € 461 million, which is lower than one-third of the previous year’s. This drop resulted from a weaker van market, increased costs related to electric vehicles, and pressure from swift industry competition. Renault faces significant challenges in its operation  Analysts have raised concerns about how Renault’s CEO, François Provost, manages the company’s profit margins.  According to them, Provost, who replaced Luca de Meo in July when the owner of Gucci Kering poached him, needs to address profit margins as soon as possible. They also highlighted that he needs to work to bring Renault’s credit rating back up to an investment grade, while figuring out how the relatively small car company can survive US tariffs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals. This issue was raised after reports from sources revealed that although Renault has been largely protected from US tariffs, as it does not have a footprint there, it has been indirectly hit by greater commercial pressure as European rivals seeking new markets outside the United States step up efforts to sell in its home region of France. In the meantime, the company reported zero growth in second-quarter sales volume and cautioned that sales performance was weak in June. It also faces increasing competition from Chinese newcomers in the electric car and hybrid markets. Barclays analysts suggest that Renault may have experienced slower price-mix momentum during the first half of the year. The company is due to announce full first-half results soon. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.Renault, a French automobile manufacturer, has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program for workers in support roles, according to a report from French newsletter L’Informatique dated Saturday, October 5. Examples of the support areas Renault intends to reduce by 15% include human resources, finance, and marketing. This is part of the company’s cost-saving project known as “Arrow.” The reduction is anticipated to result in approximately 3,000 job losses at the firm’s headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, and at other locations worldwide. This development follows the introduction of a commercial version of the French automaker’s new Renault 4 E-Tech crossover. Still, you would be hard-pressed to identify it as a work vehicle at first glance. Called the Societe, this new line of electric cars for professionals skips the traditional van look in favor of something much more subtle. In 2021, Renault unveiled a concept inspired by the classic Renault 4 Fourgonnette, sparking hopes for a retro revival. But with the new 4 E-Tech Societe, the automaker opted for a more budget-friendly approach. Renault plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs amid cost-cutting measures Regarding the workforce reduction, the French newsletter cited a source with knowledge on the topic of discussion, which is close to the company, revealing that a final decision could be made by the end of this year. When reports requested that Renault comment on the situation, the car manufacturer confirmed that it is exploring cost-cutting measures. However, the company stated that no specific number has been decided on since they have not yet finalized this decision. According to a spokesperson for Renault, the firm has embraced this approach due to increasing uncertainties in the automotive market and the intense competitive nature of the industry. “Therefore, we are looking into ways to streamline our operations, improve execution speed, and lower our fixed costs,” the spokesperson added. The total number of Renault’s workforce in 2024 was 98,636 employees globally. In July, the car manufacturer announced a net loss of € 11.2 billion, roughly equivalent to $13 billion for the year’s first half. This included a €9.3 billion write-down related to its partner, Nissan. Notably, without this write-down, the net income would have decreased to € 461 million, which is lower than one-third of the previous year’s. This drop resulted from a weaker van market, increased costs related to electric vehicles, and pressure from swift industry competition. Renault faces significant challenges in its operation  Analysts have raised concerns about how Renault’s CEO, François Provost, manages the company’s profit margins.  According to them, Provost, who replaced Luca de Meo in July when the owner of Gucci Kering poached him, needs to address profit margins as soon as possible. They also highlighted that he needs to work to bring Renault’s credit rating back up to an investment grade, while figuring out how the relatively small car company can survive US tariffs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals. This issue was raised after reports from sources revealed that although Renault has been largely protected from US tariffs, as it does not have a footprint there, it has been indirectly hit by greater commercial pressure as European rivals seeking new markets outside the United States step up efforts to sell in its home region of France. In the meantime, the company reported zero growth in second-quarter sales volume and cautioned that sales performance was weak in June. It also faces increasing competition from Chinese newcomers in the electric car and hybrid markets. Barclays analysts suggest that Renault may have experienced slower price-mix momentum during the first half of the year. The company is due to announce full first-half results soon. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Renault plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs amid cost-cutting measures

Di: Coinstats
2025/10/05 09:51
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003424+6.17%
Particl
PART$0.2943+0.37%
NEAR
NEAR$2.942+3.70%
4
4$0.06512+11.75%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000032+100.00%

Renault, a French automobile manufacturer, has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy program for workers in support roles, according to a report from French newsletter L’Informatique dated Saturday, October 5.

Examples of the support areas Renault intends to reduce by 15% include human resources, finance, and marketing. This is part of the company’s cost-saving project known as “Arrow.”

The reduction is anticipated to result in approximately 3,000 job losses at the firm’s headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, and at other locations worldwide.

This development follows the introduction of a commercial version of the French automaker’s new Renault 4 E-Tech crossover. Still, you would be hard-pressed to identify it as a work vehicle at first glance. Called the Societe, this new line of electric cars for professionals skips the traditional van look in favor of something much more subtle.

In 2021, Renault unveiled a concept inspired by the classic Renault 4 Fourgonnette, sparking hopes for a retro revival. But with the new 4 E-Tech Societe, the automaker opted for a more budget-friendly approach.

Renault plans to reduce its workforce by 3,000 jobs amid cost-cutting measures

Regarding

the workforce reduction, the French newsletter cited a source with knowledge on the topic of discussion, which is close to the company, revealing that a final decision could be made by the end of this year.

When reports requested that Renault comment on the situation, the car manufacturer confirmed that it is exploring cost-cutting measures. However, the company stated that no specific number has been decided on since they have not yet finalized this decision.

According to a spokesperson for Renault, the firm has embraced this approach due to increasing uncertainties in the automotive market and the intense competitive nature of the industry. “Therefore, we are looking into ways to streamline our operations, improve execution speed, and lower our fixed costs,” the spokesperson added.

The total number of Renault’s workforce in 2024 was 98,636 employees globally. In July, the car manufacturer announced a net loss of € 11.2 billion, roughly equivalent to $13 billion for the year’s first half. This included a €9.3 billion write-down related to its partner, Nissan.

Notably, without this write-down, the net income would have decreased to € 461 million, which is lower than one-third of the previous year’s. This drop resulted from a weaker van market, increased costs related to electric vehicles, and pressure from swift industry competition.

Renault faces significant challenges in its operation 

Analysts have raised concerns about how Renault’s CEO, François Provost, manages the company’s profit margins.  According to them, Provost, who replaced Luca de Meo in July when the owner of Gucci Kering poached him, needs to address profit margins as soon as possible.

They also highlighted that he needs to work to bring Renault’s credit rating back up to an investment grade, while figuring out how the relatively small car company can survive US tariffs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals.

This issue was raised after reports from sources revealed that although Renault has been largely protected from US tariffs, as it does not have a footprint there, it has been indirectly hit by greater commercial pressure as European rivals seeking new markets outside the United States step up efforts to sell in its home region of France.

In the meantime, the company reported zero growth in second-quarter sales volume and cautioned that sales performance was weak in June. It also faces increasing competition from Chinese newcomers in the electric car and hybrid markets.

Barclays analysts suggest that Renault may have experienced slower price-mix momentum during the first half of the year. The company is due to announce full first-half results soon.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,520.25
$104,520.25$104,520.25

+0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,581.34
$3,581.34$3,581.34

+1.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.38
$165.38$165.38

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3360
$2.3360$2.3360

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17974
$0.17974$0.17974

+0.93%