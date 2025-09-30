ExchangeDEX+
TLDRs; BeyonCa, backed by Renault, is set to unveil its first Hong Kong-assembled EV, the Grand Tourer, in October. The Grand Tourer targets Europe and Middle East buyers, priced at around $100,000 to rival luxury giants. Production at Hong Kong's Tai Po facility marks the city's first foray into car manufacturing. Rising competition from Chinese [...] The post Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV appeared first on CoinCentral.

Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/30 22:15
TLDRs;

  • BeyonCa, backed by Renault, is set to unveil its first Hong Kong-assembled EV, the Grand Tourer, in October.
  • The Grand Tourer targets Europe and Middle East buyers, priced at around $100,000 to rival luxury giants.
  • Production at Hong Kong’s Tai Po facility marks the city’s first foray into car manufacturing.
  • Rising competition from Chinese brands like Zeekr highlights the challenges in the luxury EV space.

BeyonCa, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup with the backing of French automaker Renault, is preparing to roll out its first production car, the Grand Tourer.

According to sources familiar with the development, the high-end model will be unveiled by the end of October, marking a historic step as the first car assembled in Hong Kong.

The Grand Tourer is designed for speed, endurance, and comfort, catering to long-distance travelers who demand both performance and luxury. Production is set to take place at the Tai Po facility within Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, a site increasingly positioned as a hub for advanced technology and sustainable manufacturing.

First locally built car in Hong Kong

If production goes according to plan, the Grand Tourer will hold the distinction of being the first automobile manufactured locally in Hong Kong. This milestone highlights the city’s emerging role in the global EV landscape, which has largely been dominated by China, Europe, and the United States.

Founded in 2021 by Soh Weiming, a former Volkswagen China executive, BeyonCa has yet to confirm its exact production timeline. However, insiders note that preparations are progressing steadily despite the lack of an official announcement.

The company is strategically aiming beyond its home region. Industry sources suggest the Grand Tourer will target buyers in Europe and the Middle East, where demand for high-performance luxury EVs continues to grow.

Positioned against global luxury giants

With a price tag expected to start at around US$100,000, the Grand Tourer is set to compete directly with industry heavyweights like BMW’s 7-series and Mercedes-Benz’s S-class.

The price positioning reflects BeyonCa’s ambition to establish itself as a serious contender in the premium EV space rather than compete in the mass-market segment.

Renault’s backing adds weight to the company’s credibility. For the French automaker, which has been ramping up investments in EV technologies worldwide, supporting BeyonCa offers both a foothold in the Asian luxury EV segment and an opportunity to tap into new manufacturing frontiers like Hong Kong.

Rising competition in the EV market

BeyonCa’s move comes at a time when competition in the electric mobility sector is intensifying. In China, brands like Zeekr have launched models such as the 9X luxury hybrid SUV this week, which combines advanced plug-in hybrid capabilities with cutting-edge electric motor configurations.

The Zeekr 9X boasts acceleration that rivals sports cars and ultra-fast charging technology, demonstrating the rapid evolution of the region’s EV market.

Hong Kong’s automotive ambitions

For Hong Kong, the project underscores the city’s push to diversify its economy and embrace innovation-driven industries. Traditionally known as a financial hub, the region’s foray into EV production could help attract more technology investments and solidify its role in Asia’s green transition.

While both BeyonCa and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks have declined to comment publicly, the anticipation surrounding the Grand Tourer’s unveiling signals rising momentum. If successful, the project could open the door for further automotive ventures in the city, positioning Hong Kong as an unexpected but important player in the electric mobility revolution.

