Recap Of Episode 2 And Episode 3 Start Time

2025/10/05 12:08
2025/10/05 12:08
Sylvester Stallone in “Tulsa King” Season 3, Episode 3.

Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King Season 3 continues Sunday with Episode 3.

Episode 1 of Tulsa King ended tragically with the death of Theodore Montague (Brett Rice) after he agreed to sell his family’s longtime distillery to Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone). Enraged by the deal because he was trying to force Montague to sell him his liquor business, Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) orders his men to kill the master distiller and burn his mansion to the ground.

Note: Spoilers for “Tulsa King” Season 3, Episode 2 — titled The Fifty — are revealed throughout the rest of the section.

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

The Fifty begins outside of the burned-out frame of Montague’s frame before the story transitions to a funeral home and the wake of the longtime business magnate. Dwight is at the wake when Jeremiah shows up and tells him that he is “not the type of man you want to f— with,” and Dwight shoots back that he is the same.

Jeremiah then offers Dwight three times the amount of money he paid Montague for the distillery and Dwight refuses. Meanwhile, Montague’s daughter, Cleo (Bella Heathcote), explodes at Jeremiah’s son, Cole (Beau Knapp), because he’s at her father’s wake and scuffle breaks out. It ends with Cleo’s boyfriend and Dwight’s associate, Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), throwing Cole to the ground.

The next day, Dwight asks Cleo why Jeremiah would offer him three times the amount he paid for the distillery. Cleo says she learned in her father’s will that he had 200 barrels of 50-year-old bourbon stashed away in a secret place, which, at $5,000 a bottle, would yield the business $150 million. Cleo tells Dwight that Jeremiah was aware that the vintage bourbon existed but did not know where it was being hidden.

ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’By Tim Lammers

Cleo helps Dwight to get the distillery equipment running again to bottle what will be sold under the label “The Fifty,” but needs the help of Tyson’s (Jay Will) plumber dad, Mark (Michael Beach), to fix the pipe work. Mark initially tells Tyson he wasn’t interested in helping because of Dwight’s criminal ties, but changes his mind when his wife, Angie (Juliette Jeffers), says the job would be a good way for Mark to keep an eye on their son.

Since he needs help with getting the liquor distributed, Dwight and his men visit Walden Eustice (Jayson Warner Smith), who says he can’t help them because he only distributes Jeremiah’s liquor. Even the mere visit by Dwight later gets Walden a severe beating by Jeremiah’s men.

Dwight then calls in his Kansas City Mob partner Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) because he has a large enough crew and transportation capabilities to get it done. Bill appears to agree to amount of money he will get for helping Dwight liquor operation, but isn’t happy with the percentage. After that, Bill takes a call from Dwight’s old New York City mob nemesis, Vince (Vincent Piazza), with an offer to help him out in Kansas City.

Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?By Tim Lammers

Meanwhile, Bodhi (Martin Starr) once again encounters the killer of his friend, Jimmy, who works for Bill. Bodhi tells his associate, Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington), that he vows to make the killer’s life worse by cloning his cell phone to gain power over everything he does.

Making plans for the future, Dwight visits his Season 2 nemesis, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), who is poised to become the next governor of Oklahoma. Dwight is seeking assurances that Cal will help him out in the future and reminds him that he is the biggest of the skeletons in the politician’s closet — and he holds the key to that closet. Cal seems to reluctantly agree to Dwight’s request.

Looking to strong-arm Dwight into making a deal, Jeremiah sends Cole and one of his men to kill Mitch, but they fail when Cleo slices open Cole’s arm with a knife as he’s reaching for a gun. To punish Cole for failing, Jeremiah refuses to take his son to a hospital for his knife wound and cauterizes it with a hot iron poker instead.

Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

The episode ends when Jeremiah visits Dwight at his bar and casino and tells him that because of his family’s legacy, he is obligated to destroy everything he has built and everybody he loves “piece by piece” and “limb by limb.”

Dwight responds by telling Jeremiah that he knows he is afraid because his empire is in danger and vows to take it all away from him. Jeremiah leaves the bar and casino by making an indirect but ominous death threat to Dwight.

What Time Does ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 3 Begin Streaming?

Tulsa King Season 3, Episode 3, which is titled The G and the OG, begins streaming Sunday, Oct. 5, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

The official logline for The G and the OG reads, “Dwight is forced to work with Agent Musso to take down a terrorist, while his crew faces off against Jeremiah Dunmire’s son, Cole.”

ForbesWhen Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Kevin Pollak plays Agent Musso, who was introduced in Season 3, Episode 1. Musso and Dwight Manfredi have a history that dates back to before the mob capo served his 25-year prison sentence for murder and now is demanding Dwight’s cooperation with the federal government.

Tulsa King Season 3, consists of 10 episodes. New episodes of Tulsa King Season 3, starring Sylvester Stallone, premiere every Sunday through Nov. 23 on Paramount+. For viewers who don’t have Paramount+, the platform offers the ad-based Paramount+ Essential tier, which costs $7.99 per month and the ad-free Paramount+ Premium tier, which costs $12.99 per month.

Forbes‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/04/tulsa-king-season-3-recap-of-episode-2-and-episode-3-start-time/

