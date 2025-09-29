Read This Before Building Custom Keras Layers & Models

\
import tensorflow as tf from tensorflow import keras
Layer class: the combination of state (weights) and some computation
One of the central abstractions in Keras is the
Layer class. A layer encapsulates both a state (the layer's "weights") and a transformation from inputs to outputs (a "call", the layer's forward pass).
Here's a densely-connected layer. It has a state: the variables
w and
b.
class Linear(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, units=32, input_dim=32): super().__init__() self.w = self.add_weight( shape=(input_dim, units), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True ) self.b = self.add_weight(shape=(units,), initializer="zeros", trainable=True) def call(self, inputs): return tf.matmul(inputs, self.w) + self.b
You would use a layer by calling it on some tensor input(s), much like a Python function.
x = tf.ones((2, 2)) linear_layer = Linear(4, 2) y = linear_layer(x) print(y)
tf.Tensor( [[-0.02419483 -0.06813122 0.00395634 -0.03124779] [-0.02419483 -0.06813122 0.00395634 -0.03124779]], shape=(2, 4), dtype=float32)
Note that the weights
w and
b are automatically tracked by the layer upon being set as layer attributes:
assert linear_layer.weights == [linear_layer.w, linear_layer.b]
Besides trainable weights, you can add non-trainable weights to a layer as well. Such weights are meant not to be taken into account during backpropagation, when you are training the layer.
Here's how to add and use a non-trainable weight:
class ComputeSum(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, input_dim): super().__init__() self.total = self.add_weight( initializer="zeros", shape=(input_dim,), trainable=False ) def call(self, inputs): self.total.assign_add(tf.reduce_sum(inputs, axis=0)) return self.total x = tf.ones((2, 2)) my_sum = ComputeSum(2) y = my_sum(x) print(y.numpy()) y = my_sum(x) print(y.numpy())
[2. 2.] [4. 4.]
It's part of
layer.weights, but it gets categorized as a non-trainable weight:
\
print("weights:", len(my_sum.weights)) print("non-trainable weights:", len(my_sum.non_trainable_weights)) # It's not included in the trainable weights: print("trainable_weights:", my_sum.trainable_weights)
weights: 1 non-trainable weights: 1 trainable_weights: []
Our
Linear layer above took an
input_dim argument that was used to compute the shape of the weights
w and
b in
__init__():
class Linear(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, units=32, input_dim=32): super().__init__() self.w = self.add_weight( shape=(input_dim, units), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True ) self.b = self.add_weight(shape=(units,), initializer="zeros", trainable=True) def call(self, inputs): return tf.matmul(inputs, self.w) + self.b
In many cases, you may not know in advance the size of your inputs, and you would like to lazily create weights when that value becomes known, some time after instantiating the layer.
In the Keras API, we recommend creating layer weights in the
build(self, inputs_shape) method of your layer. Like this:
class Linear(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, units=32): super().__init__() self.units = units def build(self, input_shape): self.w = self.add_weight( shape=(input_shape[-1], self.units), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True, ) self.b = self.add_weight( shape=(self.units,), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True ) def call(self, inputs): return tf.matmul(inputs, self.w) + self.b
The
__call__() method of your layer will automatically run build the first time it is called. You now have a layer that's lazy and thus easier to use:
# At instantiation, we don't know on what inputs this is going to get called linear_layer = Linear(32) # The layer's weights are created dynamically the first time the layer is called y = linear_layer(x)
Implementing
build() separately as shown above nicely separates creating weights only once from using weights in every call. However, for some advanced custom layers, it can become impractical to separate the state creation and computation. Layer implementers are allowed to defer weight creation to the first
__call__(), but need to take care that later calls use the same weights. In addition, since
__call__() is likely to be executed for the first time inside a
tf.function, any variable creation that takes place in
__call__() should be wrapped in a
tf.init_scope.
If you assign a Layer instance as an attribute of another Layer, the outer layer will start tracking the weights created by the inner layer.
We recommend creating such sublayers in the
__init__() method and leave it to the first
__call__() to trigger building their weights.
class MLPBlock(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self): super().__init__() self.linear_1 = Linear(32) self.linear_2 = Linear(32) self.linear_3 = Linear(1) def call(self, inputs): x = self.linear_1(inputs) x = tf.nn.relu(x) x = self.linear_2(x) x = tf.nn.relu(x) return self.linear_3(x) mlp = MLPBlock() y = mlp(tf.ones(shape=(3, 64))) # The first call to the `mlp` will create the weights print("weights:", len(mlp.weights)) print("trainable weights:", len(mlp.trainable_weights))
weights: 6 trainable weights: 6
add_loss() method
When writing the
call() method of a layer, you can create loss tensors that you will want to use later, when writing your training loop. This is doable by calling
self.add_loss(value):
# A layer that creates an activity regularization loss class ActivityRegularizationLayer(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, rate=1e-2): super().__init__() self.rate = rate def call(self, inputs): self.add_loss(self.rate * tf.reduce_mean(inputs)) return inputs
Notice that
add_loss() can take the result of plain TensorFlow operations. There is no need to call a
Loss object here.
These losses (including those created by any inner layer) can be retrieved via
layer.losses. This property is reset at the start of every
__call__() to the top-level layer, so that
layer.losses always contains the loss values created during the last forward pass.
class OuterLayer(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self): super().__init__() self.activity_reg = ActivityRegularizationLayer(1e-2) def call(self, inputs): return self.activity_reg(inputs) layer = OuterLayer() assert len(layer.losses) == 0 # No losses yet since the layer has never been called _ = layer(tf.zeros(1, 1)) assert len(layer.losses) == 1 # We created one loss value # `layer.losses` gets reset at the start of each __call__ _ = layer(tf.zeros(1, 1)) assert len(layer.losses) == 1 # This is the loss created during the call above
In addition, the
loss property also contains regularization losses created for the weights of any inner layer:
class OuterLayerWithKernelRegularizer(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self): super().__init__() self.dense = keras.layers.Dense( 32, kernel_regularizer=keras.regularizers.l2(1e-3) ) def call(self, inputs): return self.dense(inputs) layer = OuterLayerWithKernelRegularizer() _ = layer(tf.zeros((1, 1))) # This is `1e-3 * sum(layer.dense.kernel ** 2)`, # created by the `kernel_regularizer` above. print(layer.losses)
[<tf.Tensor: shape=(), dtype=float32, numpy=0.0017542194>]
These losses are meant to be taken into account when writing training loops, like this:
# Instantiate an optimizer. optimizer = keras.optimizers.SGD(learning_rate=1e-3) loss_fn = keras.losses.SparseCategoricalCrossentropy(from_logits=True) # Iterate over the batches of a dataset. for x_batch_train, y_batch_train in train_dataset: with tf.GradientTape() as tape: logits = layer(x_batch_train) # Logits for this minibatch # Loss value for this minibatch loss_value = loss_fn(y_batch_train, logits) # Add extra losses created during this forward pass: loss_value += sum(model.losses) grads = tape.gradient(loss_value, model.trainable_weights) optimizer.apply_gradients(zip(grads, model.trainable_weights))
For a detailed guide about writing training loops, see the guide to writing a training loop from scratch.
These losses also work seamlessly with
fit() (they get automatically summed and added to the main loss, if any):
import numpy as np inputs = keras.Input(shape=(3,)) outputs = ActivityRegularizationLayer()(inputs) model = keras.Model(inputs, outputs) # If there is a loss passed in `compile`, the regularization # losses get added to it model.compile(optimizer="adam", loss="mse") model.fit(np.random.random((2, 3)), np.random.random((2, 3))) # It's also possible not to pass any loss in `compile`, # since the model already has a loss to minimize, via the `add_loss` # call during the forward pass! model.compile(optimizer="adam") model.fit(np.random.random((2, 3)), np.random.random((2, 3)))
1/1 [==============================] - 0s 75ms/step - loss: 0.1081 1/1 [==============================] - 0s 31ms/step - loss: 0.0044 <keras.src.callbacks.History at 0x7fb23c0e3f40>
If you need your custom layers to be serializable as part of a Functional model, you can optionally implement a
get_config() method:
class Linear(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, units=32): super().__init__() self.units = units def build(self, input_shape): self.w = self.add_weight( shape=(input_shape[-1], self.units), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True, ) self.b = self.add_weight( shape=(self.units,), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True ) def call(self, inputs): return tf.matmul(inputs, self.w) + self.b def get_config(self): return {"units": self.units} # Now you can recreate the layer from its config: layer = Linear(64) config = layer.get_config() print(config) new_layer = Linear.from_config(config)
{'units': 64}
Note that the
__init__() method of the base
Layer class takes some keyword arguments, in particular a
name and a
dtype. It's good practice to pass these arguments to the parent class in
__init__() and to include them in the layer config:
class Linear(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, units=32, **kwargs): super().__init__(**kwargs) self.units = units def build(self, input_shape): self.w = self.add_weight( shape=(input_shape[-1], self.units), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True, ) self.b = self.add_weight( shape=(self.units,), initializer="random_normal", trainable=True ) def call(self, inputs): return tf.matmul(inputs, self.w) + self.b def get_config(self): config = super().get_config() config.update({"units": self.units}) return config layer = Linear(64) config = layer.get_config() print(config) new_layer = Linear.from_config(config)
{'name': 'linear_7', 'trainable': True, 'dtype': 'float32', 'units': 64}
If you need more flexibility when deserializing the layer from its config, you can also override the
from_config() class method. This is the base implementation of
from_config():
def from_config(cls, config): return cls(**config)
To learn more about serialization and saving, see the complete guide to saving and serializing models.
training argument in the
call() method
Some layers, in particular the
BatchNormalization layer and the
Dropout layer, have different behaviors during training and inference. For such layers, it is standard practice to expose a
training (boolean) argument in the
call() method.
By exposing this argument in
call(), you enable the built-in training and evaluation loops (e.g.
fit()) to correctly use the layer in training and inference.
class CustomDropout(keras.layers.Layer): def __init__(self, rate, **kwargs): super().__init__(**kwargs) self.rate = rate def call(self, inputs, training=False): if training: return tf.nn.dropout(inputs, rate=self.rate) return inputs
mask argument in the
call() method
The other privileged argument supported by
call() is the
mask argument.
You will find it in all Keras RNN layers. A mask is a boolean tensor (one boolean value per timestep in the input) used to skip certain input timesteps when processing timeseries data.
Keras will automatically pass the correct
mask argument to
__call__() for layers that support it, when a mask is generated by a prior layer. Mask-generating layers are the
Embedding layer configured with
mask_zero=True, and the
Masking layer.
To learn more about masking and how to write masking-enabled layers, please check out the guide "understanding padding and masking".
Model class
In general, you will use the
Layer class to define inner computation blocks, and will use the
Model class to define the outer model -- the object you will train.
For instance, in a ResNet50 model, you would have several ResNet blocks subclassing
Layer, and a single
Model encompassing the entire ResNet50 network.
The
Model class has the same API as
Layer, with the following differences:
model.fit(),
model.evaluate(),
model.predict()).
model.layers property.
save(),
save_weights()…)
Effectively, the
Layer class corresponds to what we refer to in the literature as a "layer" (as in "convolution layer" or "recurrent layer") or as a "block" (as in "ResNet block" or "Inception block").
Meanwhile, the
Model class corresponds to what is referred to in the literature as a "model" (as in "deep learning model") or as a "network" (as in "deep neural network").
So if you're wondering, "should I use the
Layer class or the
Model class?", ask yourself: will I need to call
fit() on it? Will I need to call
save() on it? If so, go with
Model. If not (either because your class is just a block in a bigger system, or because you are writing training & saving code yourself), use
Layer.
For instance, we could take our mini-resnet example above, and use it to build a
Model that we could train with
fit(), and that we could save with
save_weights():
class ResNet(keras.Model): def __init__(self, num_classes=1000): super().__init__() self.block_1 = ResNetBlock() self.block_2 = ResNetBlock() self.global_pool = layers.GlobalAveragePooling2D() self.classifier = Dense(num_classes) def call(self, inputs): x = self.block_1(inputs) x = self.block_2(x) x = self.global_pool(x) return self.classifier(x) resnet = ResNet() dataset = ... resnet.fit(dataset, epochs=10) resnet.save(filepath.keras)
Here's what you've learned so far:
Layer encapsulate a state (created in
__init__() or
build()) and some computation (defined in
call()).
add_loss().
Model. A
Model is just like a
Layer, but with added training and serialization utilities.
Let's put all of these things together into an end-to-end example: we're going to implement a Variational AutoEncoder (VAE). We'll train it on MNIST digits.
Our VAE will be a subclass of
Model, built as a nested composition of layers that subclass
Layer. It will feature a regularization loss (KL divergence).
from keras import layers @keras.saving.register_keras_serializable() class Sampling(layers.Layer): """Uses (z_mean, z_log_var) to sample z, the vector encoding a digit.""" def call(self, inputs): z_mean, z_log_var = inputs batch = tf.shape(z_mean)[0] dim = tf.shape(z_mean)[1] epsilon = keras.backend.random_normal(shape=(batch, dim)) return z_mean + tf.exp(0.5 * z_log_var) * epsilon @keras.saving.register_keras_serializable() class Encoder(layers.Layer): """Maps MNIST digits to a triplet (z_mean, z_log_var, z).""" def __init__(self, latent_dim=32, intermediate_dim=64, name="encoder", **kwargs): super().__init__(name=name, **kwargs) self.dense_proj = layers.Dense(intermediate_dim, activation="relu") self.dense_mean = layers.Dense(latent_dim) self.dense_log_var = layers.Dense(latent_dim) self.sampling = Sampling() def call(self, inputs): x = self.dense_proj(inputs) z_mean = self.dense_mean(x) z_log_var = self.dense_log_var(x) z = self.sampling((z_mean, z_log_var)) return z_mean, z_log_var, z @keras.saving.register_keras_serializable() class Decoder(layers.Layer): """Converts z, the encoded digit vector, back into a readable digit.""" def __init__(self, original_dim, intermediate_dim=64, name="decoder", **kwargs): super().__init__(name=name, **kwargs) self.dense_proj = layers.Dense(intermediate_dim, activation="relu") self.dense_output = layers.Dense(original_dim, activation="sigmoid") def call(self, inputs): x = self.dense_proj(inputs) return self.dense_output(x) @keras.saving.register_keras_serializable() class VariationalAutoEncoder(keras.Model): """Combines the encoder and decoder into an end-to-end model for training.""" def __init__( self, original_dim, intermediate_dim=64, latent_dim=32, name="autoencoder", **kwargs ): super().__init__(name=name, **kwargs) self.original_dim = original_dim self.encoder = Encoder(latent_dim=latent_dim, intermediate_dim=intermediate_dim) self.decoder = Decoder(original_dim, intermediate_dim=intermediate_dim) def call(self, inputs): z_mean, z_log_var, z = self.encoder(inputs) reconstructed = self.decoder(z) # Add KL divergence regularization loss. kl_loss = -0.5 * tf.reduce_mean( z_log_var - tf.square(z_mean) - tf.exp(z_log_var) + 1 ) self.add_loss(kl_loss) return reconstructed
Let's write a simple training loop on MNIST:
\
original_dim = 784 vae = VariationalAutoEncoder(original_dim, 64, 32) optimizer = keras.optimizers.Adam(learning_rate=1e-3) mse_loss_fn = keras.losses.MeanSquaredError() loss_metric = keras.metrics.Mean() (x_train, _), _ = keras.datasets.mnist.load_data() x_train = x_train.reshape(60000, 784).astype("float32") / 255 train_dataset = tf.data.Dataset.from_tensor_slices(x_train) train_dataset = train_dataset.shuffle(buffer_size=1024).batch(64) epochs = 2 # Iterate over epochs. for epoch in range(epochs): print("Start of epoch %d" % (epoch,)) # Iterate over the batches of the dataset. for step, x_batch_train in enumerate(train_dataset): with tf.GradientTape() as tape: reconstructed = vae(x_batch_train) # Compute reconstruction loss loss = mse_loss_fn(x_batch_train, reconstructed) loss += sum(vae.losses) # Add KLD regularization loss grads = tape.gradient(loss, vae.trainable_weights) optimizer.apply_gradients(zip(grads, vae.trainable_weights)) loss_metric(loss) if step % 100 == 0: print("step %d: mean loss = %.4f" % (step, loss_metric.result()))
\
Start of epoch 0 WARNING:tensorflow:5 out of the last 5 calls to <function _BaseOptimizer._update_step_xla at 0x7fb220066af0> triggered tf.function retracing. Tracing is expensive and the excessive number of tracings could be due to (1) creating @tf.function repeatedly in a loop, (2) passing tensors with different shapes, (3) passing Python objects instead of tensors. For (1), please define your @tf.function outside of the loop. For (2), @tf.function has reduce_retracing=True option that can avoid unnecessary retracing. For (3), please refer to https://www.tensorflow.org/guide/function#controlling_retracing and https://www.tensorflow.org/api_docs/python/tf/function for more details. WARNING:tensorflow:6 out of the last 6 calls to <function _BaseOptimizer._update_step_xla at 0x7fb220066af0> triggered tf.function retracing. Tracing is expensive and the excessive number of tracings could be due to (1) creating @tf.function repeatedly in a loop, (2) passing tensors with different shapes, (3) passing Python objects instead of tensors. For (1), please define your @tf.function outside of the loop. For (2), @tf.function has reduce_retracing=True option that can avoid unnecessary retracing. For (3), please refer to https://www.tensorflow.org/guide/function#controlling_retracing and https://www.tensorflow.org/api_docs/python/tf/function for more details. step 0: mean loss = 0.3433 step 100: mean loss = 0.1257 step 200: mean loss = 0.0994 step 300: mean loss = 0.0893 step 400: mean loss = 0.0844 step 500: mean loss = 0.0810 step 600: mean loss = 0.0788 step 700: mean loss = 0.0772 step 800: mean loss = 0.0760 step 900: mean loss = 0.0750 Start of epoch 1 step 0: mean loss = 0.0747 step 100: mean loss = 0.0741 step 200: mean loss = 0.0736 step 300: mean loss = 0.0731 step 400: mean loss = 0.0727 step 500: mean loss = 0.0723 step 600: mean loss = 0.0720 step 700: mean loss = 0.0717 step 800: mean loss = 0.0715 step 900: mean loss = 0.0712
Note that since the VAE is subclassing
Model, it features built-in training loops. So you could also have trained it like this:
\
vae = VariationalAutoEncoder(784, 64, 32) optimizer = keras.optimizers.Adam(learning_rate=1e-3) vae.compile(optimizer, loss=keras.losses.MeanSquaredError()) vae.fit(x_train, x_train, epochs=2, batch_size=64)
\
Epoch 1/2 938/938 [==============================] - 4s 3ms/step - loss: 0.0746 Epoch 2/2 938/938 [==============================] - 3s 3ms/step - loss: 0.0676 <keras.src.callbacks.History at 0x7fb1e0533580>
