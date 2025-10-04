ExchangeDEX+
Ray Dalio Holds Bitcoin Amid October Rally as Bitcoin Hyper ICO Explodes Past $21M

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:42
Bitcoin’s surge to $122,000 has already set the tone for what many investors are calling “Only Up October.”

But beyond the excitement of charts and price milestones, a more serious voice is weighing in on what lies ahead. That voice is Ray Dalio, one of the most successful hedge fund managers in history and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

Dalio’s warnings extend far beyond short-term price action. He sees a global economic system strained by debt, shifting geopolitics, and rapid technological disruption.

For crypto investors, his insights provide a window into why Bitcoin and other decentralized assets may not just survive this environment but thrive.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Bitcoin’s Seasonal Strength

Historical trends support optimism for Bitcoin this October. A post shared by Bitcoin Archive notes that in 10 of the past 12 years, the cryptocurrency has recorded positive returns during the month.

Most of these years even saw double-digit gains, reinforcing October’s reputation as one of the strongest periods for crypto markets.

By comparison, September has consistently been weaker, often marked by corrections and bearish sentiment.

This seasonal pattern has repeated again. Bitcoin faced pressure in September, with critics warning the rally had peaked.

Yet as October began, the market quickly reversed course, showing that cyclical trends in crypto still matter.

For many investors, this rally confirms that momentum remains intact and that further highs could arrive before year-end.

Institutional Voices Enter the Debate

Institutional commentary further underscores Bitcoin’s potential. JPMorgan, a $4 trillion Wall Street giant, recently noted that Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold, highlighting its potential upside relative to traditional safe-haven assets.

While gold has long been regarded as the premier hedge against inflation and systemic risks, analysts now argue that Bitcoin is playing an increasingly similar role.

Even more significant is billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Once skeptical of digital assets, he now recognizes that many view Bitcoin as an alternative form of money worth attention. He has also confirmed holding some Bitcoin himself.

Dalio’s perspective carries weight because his investment philosophy emphasizes risk management and long-term stability.

His acknowledgment indicates that Bitcoin is no longer seen as purely speculative, but is increasingly being incorporated into broader strategies for preserving wealth.

A Market That Demands Scale

As Bitcoin cements its status as digital gold, a practical challenge remains: scalability. Bitcoin’s base layer is highly secure but limited in speed and throughput.

This feature restricts its ability to host applications, decentralized finance projects, or consumer-facing platforms at scale.

On the other hand, high-performance blockchains like Solana offer speed but have faced recurring outages and downtime, raising concerns about reliability. The gap between Bitcoin’s security and Solana’s scalability highlights an opportunity for innovation.

Scaling Bitcoin for the Future

Bitcoin Hyper has emerged as a project designed to address this gap. Marketed as the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2, Bitcoin Hyper combines Bitcoin’s battle-tested security with Solana-grade performance.

Developers can build decentralized applications, launch tokens, or experiment with new financial models in an environment that maintains Bitcoin’s resilience while achieving the speed needed for mass adoption.

This dual appeal, security without compromise and performance without bottlenecks, is at the core of Bitcoin Hyper’s design.

By offering an ecosystem where meme coins, DeFi apps, and token launches can coexist on Bitcoin’s foundation, the project positions itself as a bridge between legacy crypto infrastructure and the demands of today’s market.

Investor Confidence Reflected in Presale

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale has surged past $21 million in record time, making it one of the fastest-selling tokens in the crypto market today. Much of this momentum comes from whale investors, signaling strong confidence from high-capital participants.

In less than a week, the presale jumped from $18 million to over $21 million, highlighting intense demand for projects pushing Bitcoin beyond its role as a simple store of value.

With the presale price at $0.013055 per token, analysts project the token could reach $0.32 by the end of 2025, offering early investors a potential 24x return.

Its rapid uptake and investor enthusiasm have already established Bitcoin Hyper as one of the best crypto presales of the year, capturing attention across the market.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Hyper is rising at a time when the crypto market is very active. Bitcoin is rallying in October, Ethereum is gaining momentum, and altcoins are attracting attention. This strong market environment helps new projects gain visibility and grow.

Institutional support adds credibility. Investors are noticing endorsements from leaders like Ray Dalio, who sees Bitcoin as an alternative form of money. This has increased interest not only in Bitcoin but also in projects that expand its use.

Bitcoin Hyper fits this trend by combining security, speed, and infrastructure to meet market needs.

As October continues, the focus is not only on Bitcoin reaching new highs. Bitcoin Hyper shows how Bitcoin is evolving from digital gold to the foundation of a faster and more dynamic ecosystem.

Its rapid presale and growing investor interest suggest it could become one of the key projects of this cycle.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/04/ray-dalio-holds-bitcoin-amid-october-rally-as-bitcoin-hyper-ico-explodes-past-21m/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo.

