QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail

TLDR:

Quant launched QuantNet, connecting tokenised money rails, asset platforms, and legacy systems for unified settlement workflows.

The network automates DvP and PvP transactions while keeping banks in control of their own liquidity and custody.

QuantNet meets ISO 20022 standards with full auditability, compliance reporting, and real-time transaction visibility built in.

The network has already been used by major UK banks under the GB Tokenised Deposits market initiative.



Banks have a new way to connect to crypto without tearing apart their systems.

Quant has launched QuantNet, a live programmable network built to move tokenised money and digital assets alongside traditional banking rails. It promises to automate settlement, link isolated liquidity pools, and keep banks in control of their funds.

The launch signals a shift toward unified infrastructure that works with what institutions already trust. Industry players will get a first look at Sibos 2025.

QuantNet Connects Money, Assets, and Legacy Rails

QuantNet functions as a programmable orchestration layer for settlement.

It links commercial bank money, tokenised deposits, and bank-issued stablecoins under one framework. That means banks can connect wallets like Lloyds GBP, GBTD deposits, and JPM Coin seamlessly.

The network also links asset platforms like HSBC Orion, Euroclear’s D-FMI, and even public chains like Ethereum. This is done while keeping compliance controls and institutional security intact.

Existing settlement systems like RTGS, CREST, and T2S remain fully integrated. No core replacement is required, reducing risk during adoption.

Quant says this approach solves the problem of siloed liquidity and incompatible networks. Asset and cash movements become automated across previously separate systems. For banks, this means faster settlement cycles without losing operational control.

Programmable Settlement and Compliance Built In

QuantNet allows full automation of delivery-versus-payment and payment-versus-payment transactions. It includes rollback and cancellation features for complex multi-party workflows. Importantly, banks keep custody of their funds while QuantNet simply orchestrates movement.

Regulatory readiness was a focus from the start. The network was built to ISO 20022 standards with embedded audit trails, reporting, and risk controls. Every transaction is traceable in real time, making compliance monitoring easier.

Quant confirmed that QuantNet has already been deployed in production as part of the UK GB Tokenised Deposits initiative. That rollout has been used by multiple major banks, proving the network can scale to live financial environments.

Quant plans to showcase QuantNet at Sibos 2025. Industry participants will be able to see how the system works in practice and how it scales to global banking needs.

The post QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail appeared first on Blockonomi.