Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection

Di: Cryptodaily
2025/10/03 20:35
Dubai, Dubai, October 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

DexCheck, a Web3 analytics and infrastructure platform, has announced the appointment of Antoine Mingo, the original artist behind the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, as its new Head of Creative. Mingo will lead the creative direction for DexCheck’s forthcoming NFT collection launch.

The upcoming collection will include 5,555 hand-drawn illustrations featuring a redesigned version of DexCheck’s Owl mascot. The updated visual concept aims to reflect aspects associated with the project’s branding while serving as a creative representation for the DCK token user base and broader community.

As Head of Creative, Antoine, renowned for conveying messages through art, will bring his artistic mastery and experience from Pudgy Penguins, one of the most successful NFT collections, to help DexCheck craft another standout collection.

With this launch, DexCheck aims to explore innovative loyalty strategies, evolving into an ecosystem of products that appeals to a broad and diverse audience. The project also plans to tap into the Web2 community to expand distribution and accelerate fan base growth.

DexCheck’s collaboration with Antoine Mingo reflects the project's intent to incorporate established creative expertise into the development of its upcoming NFT collection.

DexCheck is planning to launch the collection on a major NFT marketplace, alongside the development of an interactive Telegram mini-game centered on the Owl mascot. The game is designed to introduce the character through an accessible digital format and support broader community engagement around the collection.

Further details about the NFT collection, launch plans, and upcoming products will be revealed in the coming weeks.

About DexCheck

DexCheck is an AI-powered crypto analytics platform and infrastructure provider offering advanced real-time on-chain data, social sentiment, and smart money tracking across 25+ blockchains. It supports traders, investors, and developers with powerful tools like token and wallet analytics, whale alerts, and AI-driven insights. As a blockchain infrastructure provider, the DexCheck API delivers a scalable, reliable solution that eliminates the need for managing complex data indexing, enabling seamless integration of enriched blockchain data into apps, research, and trading platforms.

  • Website: dexcheck.ai
  • Twitter (X): https://x.com/dexcheck_io
  • Telegram: https://t.me/dexcheck

ContactJoel SmithDexCheckmarketing@dexcheck.ai

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

