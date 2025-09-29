ExchangeDEX+
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 17:30
The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining strong momentum with a live beta wallet, verified security ranking, and a viral 15% USDT referral program, positioning it as one of the top PayFi projects in 2025.

Pi Network Price: Confidence Continues To Fall

The Pi Network Price has struggled to maintain traction, currently hovering around $0.26. Analysts note that Pi still lacks a functional open mainnet and remains limited in exchange accessibility. Trading volumes have dropped sharply without real-world use or listings on major platforms.

Investor sentiment has weakened as promises of adoption and integration remain largely unfulfilled. While Pi’s community remains active on social media, many traders now view it as a stalled project awaiting proof of progress. Some analysts even suggest that if Pi Network doesn’t roll out its open mainnet by early 2025, prices could dip below $0.20.

For now, holders are left with paper losses and uncertainty, as competitors like Remittix (RTX) continue to advance with tangible updates and verified milestones.

Remittix: Momentum Builds With Record Presale Funding

As Pi Network holders wait for a turnaround, Remittix (RTX) is building real-world traction. The Ethereum-based PayFi token lets users send crypto directly to global bank accounts with transparent FX rates. Its presale has now raised over $26.7M, confirming strong investor appetite for tokens with practical adoption.

The 15% USDT referral program has fueled rapid growth, rewarding users daily through the Remittix dashboard. This viral system has boosted RTX visibility across crypto communities, pushing it into conversations around the best crypto to buy now and next 100x crypto projects.

Why Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention:  

  • Presale surpasses $26.7M, proving strong market interest
  • 15% USDT referral program, rewarding promoters daily in USDT
  • Solving real cross-border payment issues via the PayFi utility
  • Trending among low-cap crypto gems and high-growth crypto picks

Remittix’s combination of viral adoption and credible technology sets it apart from speculative plays like Pi Network, where tangible progress remains limited.

CertiK has fully verified the team, and RTX ranks as the best pre-launch token on CertiK Skynet. This recognition from the top blockchain auditor gives investors trust that RTX is delivering real, secure innovation.

Pi Network Price Slides 85% As Remittix Surges in Presale

The Pi Network Price continues to slide as investors await proof of real-world adoption. In contrast, Remittix is showing rapid progress, raising over $26.7M, launching a working wallet, and verifying its team and product through CertiK. For traders seeking credible growth before 2025, RTX offers substance and momentum where others are still making promises.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

