Philippines Sees AI Boost with Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic Collaboration

TLDRs;

Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic AI launched Pilipinas AI, a local AI solutions stack hosted at VITRO Sta. Rosa.

The platform integrates Dell GPU infrastructure and Katonic’s AI tools, helping businesses adopt AI without massive investment.

Target sectors include banking, healthcare, and government services, with applications like fraud detection and AI-powered forecasting.

The launch aligns with Dell’s global AI growth strategy, including a $20 billion AI server shipment forecast for 2026.

The Philippines is set to see a significant leap in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption after Dell Technologies, ePLDT, and Katonic AI announced the launch of Pilipinas AI, a homegrown AI solutions stack designed specifically for enterprises on Monday.

The collaboration combines global expertise with local infrastructure to help businesses harness AI capabilities while maintaining compliance with the country’s data privacy laws.

Homegrown AI Infrastructure

Pilipinas AI is designed to address one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption: the high cost of building and maintaining AI-ready infrastructure.

Instead of requiring companies to set up their own systems, the platform integrates Dell’s GPU-powered server infrastructure with Katonic’s AI management tools. These resources are hosted at VITRO Sta. Rosa, one of the Philippines’ most advanced data centers operated by ePLDT, the digital services arm of PLDT.

By keeping workloads within the Philippines, the platform not only reduces latency but also ensures that sensitive information complies with national regulations such as the Data Privacy Act. This localized approach is particularly valuable for industries handling critical and sensitive data.

Targeting Key Industries

ePLDT said the Pilipinas AI stack is poised to support a range of industries. In banking and finance, it could be used for fraud detection, automated risk management, and predictive analytics.

In healthcare, the platform has potential applications in diagnostics, patient data management, and AI-powered forecasting for medical demand. Government and public services may also benefit from smarter workflows, citizen service chatbots, and more efficient resource allocation.

The companies did not disclose financial terms or the number of businesses expected to adopt the platform. However, industry watchers believe that by offering ready-to-use AI capabilities, Pilipinas AI could accelerate the digital transformation of Philippine enterprises, from small businesses to large-scale corporations.

Dell’s Global AI Push

For Dell Technologies, the Philippines collaboration is part of a broader push to expand its footprint in the global AI infrastructure market.

Earlier this month, Dell raised its AI server shipment forecast to $20 billion for fiscal 2026, citing surging enterprise demand. The company also unveiled upgraded AI data platform capabilities at the Fal.Con 2025 conference in Las Vegas, underscoring its commitment to building scalable solutions for businesses worldwide.

Analysts note that Dell’s strong momentum in AI reflects a shift in enterprise priorities: organizations are investing heavily in AI infrastructure to remain competitive, while technology providers like Dell are capitalizing on this demand to secure long-term growth. The Pilipinas AI initiative illustrates how Dell is pairing its hardware expertise with regional partners to expand adoption beyond North America and Europe.

Building Local AI Momentum

Industry experts view Pilipinas AI as more than just a technological milestone, it represents a strategic effort to strengthen the Philippines’ position in the global digital economy.

By aligning global innovation with local infrastructure, the initiative could empower businesses to modernize without the burden of massive upfront investment.

