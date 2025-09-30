Pete Hegseth Says Generals Must Meet Fitness and Grooming Standards

Topline
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said his department would require all members of the military, at every rank from privates to members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to meet grooming standards and take physical training exams twice per year, telling a rare gathering of the nation’s military leadership “it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”
Hegseth spoke to U.S. military leadership at a rare gathering Tuesday.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
