Perplexity Expands AI Capabilities with Designer Tool Acquisition

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 21:23
TLDRs;

  • Perplexity acquires AI design startup Visual Electric to enhance its creative tools.
  • Visual Electric will shut down in 90 days, offering data export and refunds.
  • Acquisition forms Perplexity’s new Agent Experiences group, boosting AI-driven design.
  • Perplexity continues strategic growth with prior acquisitions and AI-focused expansion.

Perplexity, a leading AI-powered search platform, has announced the acquisition of Visual Electric, a startup known for its AI-driven design tools.

Founded in 2022 by former employees of tech giants like Facebook, Dropbox, Apple, and Microsoft, Visual Electric developed a platform that allows designers to create and edit images on an infinite canvas and even convert them into videos.

The acquisition marks a significant step for Perplexity as it seeks to broaden its AI capabilities beyond search, offering more creative and interactive experiences to its users. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Visual Electric to Sunset Platform

As part of the acquisition, Visual Electric will discontinue its standalone platform over a 90-day period. Existing users will continue to have access to their accounts and work during this transition.

Annual subscribers will receive prorated refunds, and all users are given the opportunity to export their data before the platform officially shuts down.

This careful approach ensures a smooth transition for Visual Electric’s community while integrating the team and technology into Perplexity’s operations.

Formation of Agent Experiences Group

The Visual Electric team will join Perplexity’s newly formed Agent Experiences group, a division designed to merge AI with practical user-facing applications.

This integration will allow Perplexity to experiment with new ways of combining search and creative tools, potentially opening doors for designers, content creators, and enterprises that rely on AI-driven design solutions.

By consolidating talent from a highly experienced team, Perplexity positions itself to deliver advanced AI experiences that go beyond text-based search, incorporating visual creativity directly into its platform.

Strategic Growth Beyond Search

This acquisition follows a series of strategic moves by Perplexity to strengthen its AI capabilities. Earlier this year, the company explored acquiring web browsers like Brave and The Browser Co., seeking ways to expand user access and data distribution, although those deals did not materialize. Smaller acquisitions, including Sidekick and Invisible, have also contributed to Perplexity’s growing AI ecosystem.

With a user base of over 260,000 paying subscribers and a valuation approaching $18 billion, Perplexity continues to compete aggressively against search giants, while gradually diversifying into AI-driven design and creative tools. The Visual Electric deal reflects a broader trend of AI companies seeking to integrate specialized technologies to enhance product offerings and user engagement.

Looking Ahead

Analysts note that Perplexity’s approach emphasizes measured growth, combining targeted acquisitions with careful integration. Unlike high-profile, high-risk browser purchases, smaller strategic acquisitions like Visual Electric can provide tangible AI advancements while minimizing disruption.

As AI continues to reshape creative and search technologies, Perplexity’s acquisition positions the company to compete not only as a search platform but as a hub for innovative AI experiences that blend utility, design, and interactivity.

