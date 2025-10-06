PEPE ($PEPE) Leads Top MEME Projects by Social Activity

LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and Web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 meme projects based on their social activity over the last 24 hours. PEPE ($PEPE) leads to other top memecoins based on social activity. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interactions with posts.

PEPE ($PEPE) is leading with 35.6K Engaged Posts and 5.8M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $PEPE is leading with a minor difference of 0.1K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary project Dogecoin ($DOGE) with 35.5K and 4.3M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

$TRUMP, $PUMP, and $APE Battle for Attention

OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) and PUMP. fun ($PUMP) are closely fighting each other with 26.9K and 20.2K Engaged posts and 4.3M and 6.6M with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two AI projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Furthermore, ApeCoin ($APE) shows 15.0K Engaged posts with 977.5K Interactions, while Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is surviving with 12.1K Engaged posts and 1.3M Interactions. In addition, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) is also struggling with 8.1K and 1.8M, as well as engaged posts and interactions through social activity.

FARTCOIN Slightly Outpaces GIGA in Engagement Race

FARTCOIN ($FARTCOIN) shows 7.0K Engaged posts with 22.9M in Interactions. In the same way, Gigachad ($GIGA) also shows 6.6K Engaged posts and 7.5M Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.4K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by Top MEME Projects, Bonk ($BONK) stands at the end of this list with 653.0 Engaged Posts and surviving with 1.0M Interactions by social activity. These values show the place of these meme coins in the crypto world and user engagement.

