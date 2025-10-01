ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
While whale profit-taking isn’t unusual, what caught attention this time was where that capital appears to be flowing. Traders are […] The post Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It appeared first on Coindoo.While whale profit-taking isn’t unusual, what caught attention this time was where that capital appears to be flowing. Traders are […] The post Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It appeared first on Coindoo.

Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/01 23:17
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000614+1.48%
Threshold
T$0.01298+1.09%

While whale profit-taking isn’t unusual, what caught attention this time was where that capital appears to be flowing. Traders are spotting inflows into a newer project: Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Where the Smart Money Is Rotating

Little Pepe is emerging as the clear beneficiary for investors trying to decode whale behavior. Currently priced at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale, LILPEPE has already raised over $26 million of its $28.7 million target, with 16 billion tokens sold out of the 17.25 billion allocation. That leaves a narrow window before the presale closes at $0.0030, capping early upside at 36% before exchange listing. What sets this apart from the dozens of meme coins vying for attention is its mix of structure and culture. LILPEPE is built on a dedicated Ethereum Layer 2 chain, giving it fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, and a sandbox specifically designed for meme projects. That makes it more than just a token; it’s the infrastructure for the next wave of meme economies. It’s also why whales might see the rotation as clever positioning. Instead of holding onto PEPE, which already delivered 100x gains, capital flows into a coin at the beginning of its curve, where analysts are modeling multiples of 40x to 70x if the network captures traction.

A Presale Buzzing With Energy

Momentum isn’t just about whales. Community numbers tell their story: over 69,800 entries have already poured into LILPEPE’s Mega Giveaway, which runs until stage 17. The rewards are eye-popping: the top buyer secures 15 ETH, while other slots split 10 ETH between them. Add in the ongoing $777,000 giveaway, which will crown ten winners with $77,000 worth of tokens each, and you can see why Telegram is buzzing. These campaigns aren’t just hype. They serve as growth accelerators, ensuring constant chatter, viral content, and new buyers entering at every stage. That buzz is critical for meme coin success, and LILPEPE has captured it early.

Building Where PEPE Couldn’t

While PEPE’s success proved that meme coins can capture mass attention, it also revealed weaknesses: high gas fees during peak trading, vulnerability to sniper bots, and the absence of utility beyond price speculation. Little Pepe has engineered its ecosystem to address those flaws.

Key features include:

  • Sniper-bot protection, ensuring fairer launches.
  • Liquidity locking for projects launching on its Layer-2, reducing rug-pull risks.
  • Staking rewards for long-term holders.
  • DAO governance gives the community control over future development.
  • Planned NFT integration and cross-chain compatibility, extending its use case beyond memes.

Little Pepe is aiming to become not just another meme coin, but the infrastructure hub where the next generation of meme coins are created and traded safely.

Could LILPEPE Replicate PEPE’s Returns?

The biggest question for investors is whether Little Pepe can generate the same kind of exponential gains that defined PEPE’s run. Analysts tracking its presale believe it can and perhaps even exceed them. At under $0.0025, a move to $0.50 in the next cycle would represent more than a 200x return. That projection is rooted in its explosive presale demand and unique positioning as a meme coin with a dedicated Layer-2 ecosystem. With PEPE’s whales already cashing out, the timing suggests that LILPEPE may be the next destination for capital rotation in the meme coin sector.

Conclusion

The PEPE whale dump is more than just million-dollar trades; it’s an early signal of a capital migration. While SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE had their moments, Little Pepe is shaping up as the meme coin designed for 2025’s market.  With whales already showing their hand, presale stages nearly sold out, and giveaways keeping the community buzzing, LILPEPE may not just follow in PEPE’s footsteps; it could chart a bigger path of its own.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,607.14
$104,607.14$104,607.14

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.99
$3,584.99$3,584.99

+1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.64
$165.64$165.64

+1.91%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3417
$2.3417$2.3417

+1.10%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17997
$0.17997$0.17997

+1.06%