ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday. He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.” A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, “I don’t care.” “I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons.” Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube Bitcoin helps Durov “stay afloat”  Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. “Some people think if I’m able to rent nice locations or fly private, it’s because I somehow extract money from Telegram,” he said.  “Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat.” He predicted that “it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million” due to governments “printing money like no tomorrow.” “Nobody’s printing Bitcoin,” he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” Durov on TON Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with… The post Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday. He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.” A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, “I don’t care.” “I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons.” Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube Bitcoin helps Durov “stay afloat”  Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. “Some people think if I’m able to rent nice locations or fly private, it’s because I somehow extract money from Telegram,” he said.  “Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat.” He predicted that “it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million” due to governments “printing money like no tomorrow.” “Nobody’s printing Bitcoin,” he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” Durov on TON Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with…

Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:17
COM
COM$0.00624+0.28%
RWAX
APP$0.0008062+2.33%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.40%
Threshold
T$0.01298+1.09%

Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle.

“I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday.

He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.”

A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, “I don’t care.”

Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube

Bitcoin helps Durov “stay afloat” 

Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. “Some people think if I’m able to rent nice locations or fly private, it’s because I somehow extract money from Telegram,” he said. 

He predicted that “it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million” due to governments “printing money like no tomorrow.”

“Nobody’s printing Bitcoin,” he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.”

Durov on TON

Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with facilitating crimes committed by Telegram users, also discussed the Telegram Open Network, which it developed in 2018 and 2019 to provide a blockchain for the messenger service. 

Related: French officials pressured Telegram to censor Moldova election posts: Durov

He added that Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) were “not scalable enough to cope with the load that our hundreds of millions of users would create.”

The key innovation was inherent scalability through “shardchains,” he said. However, despite successfully developing the technology, Telegram couldn’t launch it due to regulatory restrictions in the US. 

The project, now called The Open Network, is deeply embedded in the Telegram ecosystem and has gained momentum for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

The network’s native token, Toncoin (TON), hit an all-time high of $8.25 in mid-2024 but has since fallen more than 67% from that level. 

Magazine: ETH co-founder moves $6M of ETH, crypto index ETF expands: Hodler’s Digest

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pavel-durov-funded-lifestyle-bitcoin-not-telegram?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,607.18
$104,607.18$104,607.18

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,585.03
$3,585.03$3,585.03

+1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.63
$165.63$165.63

+1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3418
$2.3418$2.3418

+1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17995
$0.17995$0.17995

+1.05%