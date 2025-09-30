ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
SEC Chair Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto regulation, emphasizing harmonized rules to strengthen U.S. finance at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable.   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has emphasized that crypto regulation is now the SEC’s top priority.  Speaking during a media session, Atkins highlighted that the U.S. is at a critical point in […] The post Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.SEC Chair Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto regulation, emphasizing harmonized rules to strengthen U.S. finance at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable.   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has emphasized that crypto regulation is now the SEC’s top priority.  Speaking during a media session, Atkins highlighted that the U.S. is at a critical point in […] The post Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 22:45
Union
U$0,006202-0,67%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0003864+19,73%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00211+2,92%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,00146-21,33%

SEC Chair Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto regulation, emphasizing harmonized rules to strengthen U.S. finance at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable.

 

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has emphasized that crypto regulation is now the SEC’s top priority. 

Speaking during a media session, Atkins highlighted that the U.S. is at a critical point in addressing digital asset regulation. This shift comes as lawmakers and investors demand clarity on how the SEC will approach the emerging sector.

SEC Focuses on Streamlined Crypto Regulation

Atkins made his remarks at the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, a pivotal event for U.S. financial markets. He stressed that decades of fragmented oversight had led to confusion and driven entrepreneurs offshore. 

According to Atkins, this era of regulatory disarray is coming to an end as both the SEC and CFTC aim to provide clearer, unified oversight.

He noted that the SEC’s move toward policy development, rather than solely enforcement, is a key part of this shift. 

Atkins specifically pointed to the SEC’s new innovation exemption rules, which aim to ease the launch of crypto products. These rules mark a clear departure from the enforcement-heavy approach that had dominated previous SEC actions. 

By shifting toward policy development, the SEC hopes to foster innovation without stifling the industry.

The U.S. Risks Falling Behind Without Unified Oversight

Atkins warned that if the U.S. fails to establish a unified crypto regulatory framework, the country could lose its global financial leadership.

He emphasized that other jurisdictions are quickly advancing in the space and that the U.S. needs to act to maintain its competitive edge. Without clear regulations, entrepreneurs and investors may look to countries with more favorable rules.

Both Atkins and Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham stressed the importance of collaboration between the SEC and CFTC. While they will not merge the agencies, they plan to harmonize their efforts to support markets and ensure fair competition. 

Pham highlighted initiatives like Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint as part of this broader effort.

Harmonization of Regulatory Efforts

Pham’s support for the SEC’s direction under Atkins reinforces the need for aligned efforts between the two agencies. 

She explained that their goal is to reduce market costs and encourage responsible innovation. Harmonizing their regulatory frameworks will also improve market efficiency and investor access.

Atkins and Pham agreed that aligning their rules is essential to ensure that both investor protection and market fairness are maintained. 

While the SEC and CFTC will maintain separate functions, their cooperation will help reduce duplication and create a more cohesive regulatory landscape. This collaboration is seen as crucial to modernizing U.S. financial markets.

The post Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0,01733+3,40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001166-1,10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0,02099-3,71%
Threshold
T$0,01287+0,62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02426+3,19%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104 207,03+1,92%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005028-6,31%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 287,29
$104 287,29$104 287,29

+0,50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 574,64
$3 574,64$3 574,64

+1,67%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164,68
$164,68$164,68

+1,32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3360
$2,3360$2,3360

+0,86%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17941
$0,17941$0,17941

+0,74%