Pacifica outpaces Jupiter as largest perpetual DEX on Solana by trading volume

Key Takeaways
- Pacifica is now the largest perpetual DEX by trading volume on Solana, outpacing Jupiter Exchange.
- Pacifica achieved over $600 million in 24-hour trading volume.
Pacifica, a Solana-based perpetual DEX, has become the largest perpetual exchange on Solana by trading volume, surpassing Jupiter Exchange in the network’s growing derivatives market.
The platform reported over $440 million in 24-hour trading volume, positioning it ahead of established players like Jupiter in the Solana perpetual DEX space. Pacifica has processed billions of dollars in total trading volume while still operating in closed beta.
The exchange has attracted over 10,000 active traders in under three months of operation, with platform data showing a 50% increase in total volume within a week. This rapid adoption highlights the growing interest in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem for derivatives trading.
Recent updates to Pacifica include raised deposit and withdrawal limits to $50,000 per day and new trading pairs like $XPL perpetuals with 10x leverage during its closed beta phase. The platform’s growth comes as Solana’s perpetual DEX market experiences rapid expansion.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pacifica-overtakes-jupiter-largest-perpetual-dex-solana/