Ozak AI’s Presale Raised $3.5M—Why Putting $250 Into This Token Now Could Deliver 10x to 50x Gains Within Two Years

Ozak AI has raised $3.49 million in its ongoing presale, drawing investor attention across the crypto sector. More than 924 million $OZ tokens have been sold at the current price of $0.012. The presale will soon move to its next phase, increasing the price to $0.014. With a long-term target of $1, early investors see clear potential for exponential returns. Analysts say that even a $250 entry today could multiply 10x to 50x within two years.

Presale Performance and Token Supply

Official presale data confirms that Ozak AI has already surpassed $3.49 million in funds raised. The project has set aside 30 percent of its 10 billion total supply of tokens for presale. The remaining 30% will be allocated to ecosystem and community development, whereas 20 percent will be retained as a future reserve. Team allocation and liquidity listings each account for 10%. This distribution is aimed at creating a balance between early investor access platform growth and long-term sustainability.

At the current price of $0.012, the token is accessible to retail buyers with a minimum contribution of $100. Many investors are choosing to start with $250, a level that offers meaningful exposure to the project’s upside without overextending risk. Once the presale advances to the next phase, tokens will be priced higher, creating immediate value for early buyers.

Why a $250 Stake Could Multiply

Ozak AI is designed to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure for real-time predictive analytics. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for fast data processing, DePIN technology for decentralized infrastructure and Ozak Data Vaults for secure storage. Users can also deploy customizable prediction agents, allowing even non-coders to design AI models tailored to market strategies.

The OZ token fuels the entire platform. It enables transactions, prediction agent customization, governance participation, and rewards for user contributions. As platform adoption expands, token demand is expected to rise significantly. If the price advances from $0.012 toward the $1 target, a $250 investment could return between $2,500 and $12,500 over a two-year horizon.

Ozak AI has also announced a partnership with Dex3, a crypto trading intelligence aggregator. The collaboration will explore combining Ozak AI’s Prediction Agents with Dex3’s on-chain analytics. This will strengthen forecasting, automate trading workflows, and detect risk across Solana and EVM blockchains. By aggregating intelligence from multiple sources, the platform gains stronger adoption.

Conclusion

The Ozak AI presale has strong early traction with over $3.49 million raised and prices going up. Backed by AI-driven insights, decentralized infrastructure, and a growing ecosystem, the project is a scalable solution for financial data analytics. With a $1 price target and increasing utility, Ozak AI is a no-brainer for growth. For investors now, a $250 stake at $0.012 per token could be 10x to 50x in 2 years.

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI