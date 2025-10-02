Over 190,000 Bitcoin Addresses Now Hold $1M or More

Blockchain data shows that by the close of September, more than 190,000 addresses each held at least $1 million worth of BTC – nearly 8,000 more than three months earlier.

Wealth Consolidation at the Top

The most dramatic growth has come from larger holders. Addresses containing over $10 million in Bitcoin rose by more than 1,700 in the last quarter alone, suggesting that whales have been steadily accumulating as the market consolidates near record levels. Analysts say this reflects rising wealth concentration within the Bitcoin ecosystem, where big players continue to strengthen their positions.

From Losses to Recovery

The trajectory marks a sharp reversal from the first quarter, when more than 13,000 millionaire wallets were wiped out during heightened volatility. That collapse rattled the market, but by Q2 inflows from new ETFs helped add over 26,000 millionaire addresses back into circulation. By combining those rebounds with Q3’s steady gains, 2025 has already produced more than 20,000 net new millionaire wallets.

Slower Than Last Year, but Still Strong

Even so, the pace lags behind the surge of 2024, when Bitcoin’s rally created more than 56,000 millionaire wallets – averaging over 150 a day. This year is producing about half that number, closer to 86 a day in the latest quarter. While slower, the growth still underscores confidence in Bitcoin’s staying power during uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

It’s worth noting that the data measures addresses, not individuals, meaning a single investor may control multiple wallets. Still, the consistent climb in high-value accounts highlights Bitcoin’s ongoing role as a magnet for capital and a builder of generational wealth.

