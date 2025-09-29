ExchangeDEX+
OurCryptoMiner Launches USDC, Ushering in a New Era of BTC Mining

Di: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/29 18:03
While USDC has long been widely used for payments and settlements, holders often face a question: how can they truly realize the value of their stablecoin?

Now, OurCryptoMiner, a leading global cloud mining platform, has innovatively launched BTC+USDC dual mining contracts. This transforms USDC from a “static stable asset” into a true passive income tool by providing investors with real-time, traceable daily mining rewards.

Why choose USDC mining?

Stable appreciation: Holding USDC itself has little appreciation potential, but with OurCryptoMiner, you can convert it into stable daily income.

Low-risk payment: USDC is pegged to the US dollar, offering low price volatility, fast transfers, and low fees, making it ideal for mining contract settlements.

Easy experience: No hardware or technical skills required, and the user experience is as simple as managing a bank account. 

Start mining at zero cost

On OurCryptoMiner, users only need to hold USDC to participate in BTC mining:

Zero equipment costs: No need to purchase mining machines; computing power allocation is handled by the cloud.

No electricity costs: The platform is centrally maintained and powered by green energy, making it environmentally friendly and efficient.

Instant income: Daily settlement is available upon contract activation, with transparent data and clear earnings.

USDC is more than just a stablecoin; it’s also a stable source of passive income.

Get started in three easy steps

Step 1: Choose the OurCryptoMiner platform

OurCryptoMiner offers easy-to-use cloud mining services with a clear process and no barriers to entry. The platform supports flexible contract income plans and a variety of payment methods, making it easy for any investor to participate.

Step 2: Create an account

Visit the OurCryptoMiner official website and register a free account using your email address. Once you complete the registration (and receive a $12 bonus) and log in, you’ll access the dashboard to fully manage your mining activities. 

Step 3: Choose a Contract

The platform offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start cloud mining. 

Investor Contract Example:

Starter Experience Plan

Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily Revenue: $4 | Total Net Profit: $100 + $8

Bitmain Antminer KA3

Investment: $1200 | Duration: 12 days | Daily Revenue: $15.84 | Total Net Profit: $1200 + $190.08

Bitmain Antminer L9

Investment: $3500 | Duration: 25 days | Daily Revenue: $48.65 | Total Net Profit: $3500 + $1216.25

Bitcoin Miner S21+ Hyd

Investment: $7900 | Duration: 32 days | Daily Revenue: $114.55 | Total Net Profit: $7900 + $3665.60

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd

Investment: $10,000 | Duration: 35 days | Daily Revenue: $155 Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,425

DCTANK AW1

Investment Amount: $55,000 | Period: 42 Days | Daily Return: $1,061.5 | Total Net Profit: $55,000 + $44,583

For more contracts, please visit: OurCryptoMiner Official Website

Safe and Compliant, Worry-Free Funding

OurCryptoMiner is committed to building a compliant, secure, and transparent mining platform for users:

Tiered Fund Management + Cold Wallet Storage + Multi-Signature Protection

24/7 Risk Monitoring with Automatic Alerts for Abnormalities

Public Hash Rate Distribution & Transparent Daily Return Display

Supports Multi-Currency Settlement: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, etc.

A New Era of Mobile Mining

With the widespread adoption of stablecoins in global payments and financial markets, OurCryptoMiner’s USDC cloud mining provides investors with a more stable and flexible income channel. “Our goal is to enable every user to access and withdraw their daily mining earnings anytime, anywhere, just like managing a bank account.” — The OurCryptoMiner Team

For more information, please visit https://ourcryptominer.com or email info@ourcryptominer.com

This article was originally published as OurCryptoMiner Launches USDC, Ushering in a New Era of BTC Mining on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

