ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post OpenAI’s Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OpenAI launched Sora 2 with audio generation and a cameo feature letting users insert real people into clips. Within hours, users generated NSFW ads, anime romance parodies, and Sam Altman deepfakes. Legal experts warned of deepfake risks and copyright violations as Sora replicated game and anime content. OpenAI’s Sora 2 launched Tuesday with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright. The new version introduced audio generation and a “cameo” feature, allowing users to insert real people—celebrities, influencers, or even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself—directly into AI-generated clips. Combined with Sora’s existing cinematic quality, the tools instantly collided with questions of consent, identity, and ownership in the age of synthetic media. Legal experts warned the rollout marks a novel and risky shift in intellectual property, with Sora generating recognizable characters, brands, and personalities unless rights holders explicitly opt out—a reversal of traditional copyright standards. Sora’s training data appears to encompass major franchises from Pokémon to Studio Ghibli. “If they get away with this, what is the point of copyright law?” asked Ed Newton-Rex, CEO of Fairly Trained. “It will have been utterly broken by AI lobbying.” Altman in the meme machine No one was more instantly memeified than Sam Altman. Within minutes of launch, users flooded X with surreal Sora cameos starring the OpenAI chief: stealing GPUs off Target shelves, attempting to kiss other users, turning into a Yu-Gi-Oh character, and becoming the real-life representation of the Skibidi Toilet meme. Altman, for his part, responded with equanimity: “It is way less strange to watch a feed full of memes of yourself than I thought it would be,” he tweeted. Not everyone was amused. “Is this an attempt to subtly normalize deepfakes?”one commenter asked. Others… The post OpenAI’s Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OpenAI launched Sora 2 with audio generation and a cameo feature letting users insert real people into clips. Within hours, users generated NSFW ads, anime romance parodies, and Sam Altman deepfakes. Legal experts warned of deepfake risks and copyright violations as Sora replicated game and anime content. OpenAI’s Sora 2 launched Tuesday with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright. The new version introduced audio generation and a “cameo” feature, allowing users to insert real people—celebrities, influencers, or even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself—directly into AI-generated clips. Combined with Sora’s existing cinematic quality, the tools instantly collided with questions of consent, identity, and ownership in the age of synthetic media. Legal experts warned the rollout marks a novel and risky shift in intellectual property, with Sora generating recognizable characters, brands, and personalities unless rights holders explicitly opt out—a reversal of traditional copyright standards. Sora’s training data appears to encompass major franchises from Pokémon to Studio Ghibli. “If they get away with this, what is the point of copyright law?” asked Ed Newton-Rex, CEO of Fairly Trained. “It will have been utterly broken by AI lobbying.” Altman in the meme machine No one was more instantly memeified than Sam Altman. Within minutes of launch, users flooded X with surreal Sora cameos starring the OpenAI chief: stealing GPUs off Target shelves, attempting to kiss other users, turning into a Yu-Gi-Oh character, and becoming the real-life representation of the Skibidi Toilet meme. Altman, for his part, responded with equanimity: “It is way less strange to watch a feed full of memes of yourself than I thought it would be,” he tweeted. Not everyone was amused. “Is this an attempt to subtly normalize deepfakes?”one commenter asked. Others…

OpenAI’s Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:02
Sora
SORA$0.0002103-3.79%
COM
COM$0.006227+0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.19%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0127+3.25%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.008081+6.49%

In brief

  • OpenAI launched Sora 2 with audio generation and a cameo feature letting users insert real people into clips.
  • Within hours, users generated NSFW ads, anime romance parodies, and Sam Altman deepfakes.
  • Legal experts warned of deepfake risks and copyright violations as Sora replicated game and anime content.

OpenAI’s Sora 2 launched Tuesday with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright.

The new version introduced audio generation and a “cameo” feature, allowing users to insert real people—celebrities, influencers, or even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself—directly into AI-generated clips. Combined with Sora’s existing cinematic quality, the tools instantly collided with questions of consent, identity, and ownership in the age of synthetic media.

Legal experts warned the rollout marks a novel and risky shift in intellectual property, with Sora generating recognizable characters, brands, and personalities unless rights holders explicitly opt out—a reversal of traditional copyright standards. Sora’s training data appears to encompass major franchises from Pokémon to Studio Ghibli.

“If they get away with this, what is the point of copyright law?” asked Ed Newton-Rex, CEO of Fairly Trained. “It will have been utterly broken by AI lobbying.”

Altman in the meme machine

No one was more instantly memeified than Sam Altman. Within minutes of launch, users flooded X with surreal Sora cameos starring the OpenAI chief: stealing GPUs off Target shelves, attempting to kiss other users, turning into a Yu-Gi-Oh character, and becoming the real-life representation of the Skibidi Toilet meme.

Altman, for his part, responded with equanimity: “It is way less strange to watch a feed full of memes of yourself than I thought it would be,” he tweeted.

Not everyone was amused. “Is this an attempt to subtly normalize deepfakes?”one commenter asked. Others noted that watching AI-generated narratives of yourself could “create unhealthy distance between your sense of self and how you’re perceived.”

The CEO’s good humor may not extend to everyday users—anyone can be remixed, and consent may prove meaningless once a likeness is shared publicly.

Copyright chaos and the opt-out illusion

Beyond personal likenesses, copyright questions flared immediately. Users showed Sora effortlessly reproducing scenes from Cyberpunk 2077, “Rick and Morty,” “Naruto,” Disney films, and other protected works.

When Sora was unveiled yesterday, OpenAI said that the system defaults to inclusion unless creators opt out—an unusual move that alarmed rights holders. “If copyright flips from opt-in to opt-out, it’s no longer copyright—it’s a corporate license grab,” wrote AI developer Ruslan Volkov.

Some users argued that opting out is practically impossible. “It’s impossible to prevent your work from being scrapped unless you never publish digitally,”one wrote. “Pirate libraries prove it—if you’ve made something, it’s already in the dataset.”

NSFW frontiers

As legal debates unfolded, users tested the platform’s NSFW limits. Within hours, X feeds filled with AI-generated: Commercials for sex toys, complete with glossy cinematography. Trap anime romances exploring queer relationship tropes. Festival scenes like “Sora Bacchanalia,” where toga-clad revelers danced around fires and poured wine over feasts, bypassing Sora’s anatomical censorship filters—designed, apparently, to yield “Barbie doll” nudity.

The veteran “jailbreaker” Pliny also documented a Sims-like sex scene overlay.

A new era of synthetic everything

Sora 2’s audio engine, cameo system, and opt-out IP policy revealed a broader direction for OpenAI: synthetic media as a platform, not a novelty. But the launch’s viral aftermath underscores how quickly the technology outpaces both legal frameworks and cultural norms.

In 24 hours, Sora turned social media into a mass participatory remix engine—collapsing the boundaries between parody, identity theft, and fandom.

Whether this represents the dawn of a creative renaissance or a copyright free-for-all, one truth is clear: AI video no longer needs reality’s permission.

Apparently, sitting atop a $500 billion company makes you immune to public clowning. “Not sure what to make of this,” Altman conceded after watching the deluge.

Apparently, more money.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342593/openais-sora-2-unleashed-internet-chaos-dildo-ads-furry-ceos

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,620.06
$104,620.06$104,620.06

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,585.05
$3,585.05$3,585.05

+1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.59
$165.59$165.59

+1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3408
$2.3408$2.3408

+1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17976
$0.17976$0.17976

+0.94%