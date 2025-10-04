OpenAI CEO travels around the world seeking partners for AI computing power and funding

PANews reported on October 4th that the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO J.C. Altman has launched a global fundraising and supply chain campaign, seeking financing and manufacturing partners to help meet the startup's insatiable demand for computing power. People familiar with the matter revealed that to ensure long-term, low-cost supply for OpenAI's massive, multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, Altman is exploring financing alternatives with supply chain partners. Since late September, the creator of ChatGPT has traveled extensively across Asia to accelerate global AI chip manufacturing capacity. He visited companies including TSMC, Foxconn, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Altman urged these companies to expand production capacity and prioritize OpenAI's orders. Many of these companies are suppliers to Nvidia (NVDA.O). Altman also plans to visit investors in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for OpenAI's infrastructure expansion and research.