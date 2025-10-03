OnRe, the onchain asset manager providing access to reinsurance-backed assets onchain, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct way to access reinsurance-backed assets.

In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi.

Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield

For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is creating new access routes to a $1.2T market.

This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets.

Key benefits include:

• Direct channel designed for DeFi participants

• Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows

• Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions

“Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infirastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain.”

Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters

To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 16) with the largest multipliers to date.

• Day-One Super Boost: 10x Multiplier

On October 1 only, any ONyc acquired through the Global Access Flow qualifies for a 10x points multiplier. This bonus is unique to launch day and applies retroactively across the first 14 days of holding.

◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 1 results in 140,000 OnRe Points (1,000 × 10 × 14) rewarded on October 16.

• Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points

From October 2 to October 16, all newly acquired ONyc earns a 3x daily multiplier. Each acquisition during this window is tracked independently.

◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 2 results in 42,000 OnRe Points (1,000 x 3 x 14), rewarded on October 17. Acquiring another 1,000 ONyc on October 3 generates a separate 42,000 OnRe Points, rewarded on October 18. This bonus continues until October 30.

The campaign applies only to newly acquired ONyc through the Global Access Flow and does not include past holdings. All bonuses require a 14-day holding period from the date of acquisition.

The DeFi-Traditional Finance Bridge

This dual-pathway approach positions OnRe at the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. As institutional capital increasingly seeks onchain exposure and DeFi matures beyond speculation, OnRe is building the infrastructure for real-world yield to become a core building block for global onchain finance.

Start acquiring ONyc directly at https://app.onre.finance/earn.

About OnRe

OnRe is a leading onchain asset manager using yield-bearing assets to underwrite reinsurance, bringing reinsurance-backed assets to DeFi. By connecting the $750B global reinsurance market with blockchain technology, OnRe provides investors access to structured products designed to deliver consistent yield across market cycles, opening a market that has historically been out of reach. Its flagship product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yielding dollar asset backed by reinsurance premiums, a $1.2T market the team has underwritten for more than a decade. Liquid, scalable, and fully composable, ONyc delivers resilient, uncorrelated returns and is positioned to become the preferred collateral asset across all of DeFi.

The permissionless access channel is operated by On Technologies Corporation, an independent entity. It is not part of the regulated business ofcfback On Re SAC Ltd. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, and use ofi the channel is at usersʼ own risk.