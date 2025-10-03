ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post OnRe Opens Permissionless Access to ONyc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnRe, the onchain asset manager providing access to reinsurance-backed assets onchain, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct way to access reinsurance-backed assets. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is creating new access routes to a $1.2T market. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: • Direct channel designed for DeFi participants • Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows • Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions “Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infirastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain.” Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 16) with the largest multipliers to date. • Day-One Super Boost: 10x Multiplier On October 1 only, any ONyc acquired through the Global Access Flow qualifies for a 10x points multiplier. This bonus is unique to launch day and applies retroactively across the first 14 days of holding. ◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 1 results in 140,000 OnRe Points (1,000 × 10 × 14) rewarded on October 16. • Permissionless Flow Bonus:… The post OnRe Opens Permissionless Access to ONyc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnRe, the onchain asset manager providing access to reinsurance-backed assets onchain, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct way to access reinsurance-backed assets. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is creating new access routes to a $1.2T market. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: • Direct channel designed for DeFi participants • Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows • Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions “Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infirastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain.” Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 16) with the largest multipliers to date. • Day-One Super Boost: 10x Multiplier On October 1 only, any ONyc acquired through the Global Access Flow qualifies for a 10x points multiplier. This bonus is unique to launch day and applies retroactively across the first 14 days of holding. ◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 1 results in 140,000 OnRe Points (1,000 × 10 × 14) rewarded on October 16. • Permissionless Flow Bonus:…

OnRe Opens Permissionless Access to ONyc

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 20:16
COM
COM$0.006236+0.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00081+1.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005057-5.35%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004053+0.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.06857+3.22%

OnRe, the onchain asset manager providing access to reinsurance-backed assets onchain, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct way to access reinsurance-backed assets.

In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi.

Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield

For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is creating new access routes to a $1.2T market.

This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets.

Key benefits include:

• Direct channel designed for DeFi participants

• Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows

• Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions

“Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infirastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain.”

Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters

To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 16) with the largest multipliers to date.

• Day-One Super Boost: 10x Multiplier

On October 1 only, any ONyc acquired through the Global Access Flow qualifies for a 10x points multiplier. This bonus is unique to launch day and applies retroactively across the first 14 days of holding.

◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 1 results in 140,000 OnRe Points (1,000 × 10 × 14) rewarded on October 16.

• Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points

From October 2 to October 16, all newly acquired ONyc earns a 3x daily multiplier. Each acquisition during this window is tracked independently.

◦ Example: Acquiring 1,000 ONyc on October 2 results in 42,000 OnRe Points (1,000 x 3 x 14), rewarded on October 17. Acquiring another 1,000 ONyc on October 3 generates a separate 42,000 OnRe Points, rewarded on October 18. This bonus continues until October 30.

The campaign applies only to newly acquired ONyc through the Global Access Flow and does not include past holdings. All bonuses require a 14-day holding period from the date of acquisition.

The DeFi-Traditional Finance Bridge

This dual-pathway approach positions OnRe at the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. As institutional capital increasingly seeks onchain exposure and DeFi matures beyond speculation, OnRe is building the infrastructure for real-world yield to become a core building block for global onchain finance.

Start acquiring ONyc directly at https://app.onre.finance/earn.

About OnRe

OnRe is a leading onchain asset manager using yield-bearing assets to underwrite reinsurance, bringing reinsurance-backed assets to DeFi. By connecting the $750B global reinsurance market with blockchain technology, OnRe provides investors access to structured products designed to deliver consistent yield across market cycles, opening a market that has historically been out of reach. Its flagship product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yielding dollar asset backed by reinsurance premiums, a $1.2T market the team has underwritten for more than a decade. Liquid, scalable, and fully composable, ONyc delivers resilient, uncorrelated returns and is positioned to become the preferred collateral asset across all of DeFi.

The permissionless access channel is operated by On Technologies Corporation, an independent entity. It is not part of the regulated business ofcfback On Re SAC Ltd. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, and use ofi the channel is at usersʼ own risk.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/onre-onyc-permissionless-global-access/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,631.81
$104,631.81$104,631.81

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.75
$3,584.75$3,584.75

+1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.58
$165.58$165.58

+1.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3414
$2.3414$2.3414

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17979
$0.17979$0.17979

+0.96%