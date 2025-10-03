Onepay crypto app expands Walmart-backed fintech into crypto

Onepay crypto app will add bitcoin and ether trading and custody to its mobile wallet, according to multiple sources, as part of a Walmart-backed push to broaden retail crypto access.

What is the walmart onepay partnership?

OnePay was founded in 2021 with backing that reportedly includes Ribbit Capital and Walmart.



However, ownership details have not been confirmed in an official release. Still, the company benefits from Walmart’s distribution: sources cite roughly 150 million weekly shoppers, underlining a sizable potential user base (Reuters).

How will onepay bitcoin support work?

Industry sources say OnePay will allow users to buy, hold and convert bitcoin (BTC) into fiat for purchases or to pay card balances.



Trading execution and custody are expected to be managed through a partner, rather than fully in-house. Consequently, fee schedules, insurance cover and settlement timing are still being finalised.

How will onepay ether custody be handled?

The plan reportedly includes ether (ETH) custody as part of the same offering. In practice, that means users could store ETH in the OnePay wallet and convert it to cash for in-store or online payments. Importantly, precise withdrawal limits, key-management approaches and audit practices were not disclosed by sources.

Why the zerohash onepay integration matters

Zerohash is expected to provide the trading and custody plumbing for the rollout; recent reporting links Zerohash to a funding round of about $104 million that involved institutional investors (CNBC).



Therefore, the zerohash onepay integration signals a bank-aligned route to retail crypto access rather than a purely exchange-led model.

In newsroom reporting, we observed product teams prioritise insurance wrappers and segregated account structures to limit counterparty exposure.



Also, engineers often discuss on-device key management and multi-party computation as practical ways to reduce custody risk while preserving user convenience. Early pilots typically force trade-offs between fee compression and settlement speed.

What does onepay mobile crypto mean for walmart fintech crypto strategy?

OnePay already offers cards, high-yield savings, Buy Now, Pay Later and a digital wallet. Consequently, adding crypto moves the app closer to an “everything” digital finance product.



Reports also indicate the app has ranked among the top five free finance apps on the Apple App Store, reflecting growing traction within retail audiences (see internal coverage at Cryptonomist).

Market and regulatory implications

As banks and brokerages reintroduce crypto services, OnePay’s rollout fits a broader trend of incumbents entering digital assets. Nevertheless, regulatory clarity and custody standards remain key constraints.



Therefore, exact product terms, compliance boundaries and consumer protections will determine how quickly users adopt in-app crypto features.

For background on custody and retail crypto adoption, see our explainer on custody models and digital wallets (Cryptonomist custody analysis).