Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market

Ondas secures 500 Wåsp drones, surging into the U.S. defense drone market.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares surged 26% to $9.20 after the company confirmed a strategic move into the U.S. defense market.

The sharp spike followed news that Ondas ordered 500 Wåsp drones through its American Robotics subsidiary. This purchase aligns with urgent demand for scalable, affordable, and compliant unmanned systems in defense operations.

The company has positioned itself as a key distributor of NDAA-compliant drones with exclusive rights to market Wåsp in the U.S. Ondas’ aggressive entry supports its broader defense strategy, with the Wåsp platform complementing existing aerial and counter-drone systems. As the first shipment enters production, the defense sector now views Ondas as a serious player in tactical autonomous systems.

The Wåsp drone meets rising U.S. Department of War requirements for attritable, mass-deployable combat drones. The company’s deal includes rapid scaling capabilities via a trusted manufacturing network. With deliveries scheduled for Q4 2025, market interest in Ondas’ defense strategy has intensified.

500 Wasp Drones to be Built for U.S. Deployment

Ondas placed its initial 500-unit Wåsp order with Rift Dynamics to address urgent operational needs in U.S. defense programs. These drones are designed for combat readiness, featuring modular builds, NATO interoperability, and real-world testing for high-demand missions. Rift Dynamics will work with Kitron, a U.S.-based defense electronics manufacturer, to deliver the systems.

Kitron’s network enables scaling to more than 20,000 drones per month within six months of order initiation. This ensures both rapid response and mass deployment capacity. Production in the U.S. also aligns with government mandates for secure and sovereign defense sourcing.

The American Robotics subsidiary of Ondas holds exclusive rights to distribute Wåsp across the U.S. defense sector. This exclusivity gives Ondas a clear market advantage, especially in active procurement cycles. The company is now engaging in multiple Department of War bids and expects broader contracts to follow.

Ruift Dynamic Partnership Boosts Scalability and Compliance

Ondas is a strategic investor in Rift Dynamics, the Norway-based firm behind the Wåsp drone system. Rift designs drones with U.S. and European supply chains, ensuring compliance with regulatory and security standards. The firm developed Wåsp to match modern defense demands for affordability, availability, and effectiveness.

The collaboration leverages Kitron’s U.S. facility in Windber, Pennsylvania, to fulfill both scalability and local job creation. Kitron’s team will oversee production and ensure on-time delivery. Their partnership with Rift and Ondas strengthens the domestic defense ecosystem at a time of urgent demand.

Rift Dynamics expects the Ondas partnership to accelerate U.S. defense adoption of the Wåsp platform. With NDAA-compliant production and trusted sourcing, this partnership targets expansion into European and allied markets. The agreement solidifies Ondas’ role as a central player in the attritable drone market.

